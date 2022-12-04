For several months, 10-year-old Matthew dreamed of getting a puppy. It was all he ever talked about. He even got his sister involved, bringing home books from the library on a variety of dog-related topics, including how to care for a dog. As a family, we visited local pet stores as well as the Humane League multiple times.

On one disappointing visit to the local shelter, the only dog available was an older dog that stood shaking in its cage. While Matthew thought it would be all right to bring the dog home with us, I tried my best to convince him that we should keep looking for the right dog.

In mid-November, Matthew had an early dismissal from school, so I promised that we would visit the Humane League once again. He bounced off the school bus excited and ready to go. I reminded him that we had not had much success so he would not to get his hopes up.

Upon entering the shelter, the person behind the counter explained that they just received a litter of puppies. They were still checking the puppies, so we took a seat in the waiting room. A few minutes later, Matthew had his pick from the litter, he chose the smallest puppy. She was tan and white.

Once he held the puppy I knew we would not be leaving without her.

My original plan was to return later after my wife was finished working so we could agree on adopting the puppy. Matthew quickly became attached to the puppy, holding her for the longest time with a big smile on his face. I was afraid that if we left and came back later, the puppy would be gone. So we adopted her and brought her home.

She weighed just 2 pounds. The veterinarian told us that she would not grow beyond 10 pounds, which later would not prove to be true.

Matthew named her Lucy and was true to his word and took good care of her. Every day he made sure she had water and food and took her for walks outside.

Lucy became the Christmas puppy that changed our lives in ways we never anticipated, as pets often do. She soon became a part of our family. We have plenty of pictures of Lucy surrounded by our family near the Christmas tree.

It’s been 25 years since that afternoon in November. The children are young adults living with their own pets.

Every year, when we gather to celebrate Christmas, one of us will recall a funny, touching Lucy tale. There is a favorite picture of Matthew next to Lucy with a bow on the top of her head from that first Christmas.

The author lives in Landisville. Lucy was a beagle mix who grew to 20 pounds and enjoyed playing with holiday wrapping paper.