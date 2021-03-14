The pandemic is capable of wearing us all down, but finding creative ways to thrive is an effective countermeasure, requiring only imagination and opportunity.

And so, when my brother-in-law packed up wife, daughter and son-in-law and drove off to his house in Florida for most of the winter, leaving his Hummelstown residence unoccupied, Eileen and l jumped at the chance to escape the traffic, overbuilding, helicopter noise, and pretense of Northern Virginia, and offered to housesit.

The house is much bigger than ours, its HVAC systems more complex. An emergency generator automatically tests itself at 8:45 every Tuesday morning with a jolting crank-up that sounds more like a breakdown, and the driveway is far longer than ours, an issue when significant amounts of snow arrive.

“Oh, no worries,” my brother-in-law explained, “just use the snowblower in the garage. I got it at Sears at a deep discount on Black Friday.”

This felt reassuring until the first attempt to use it after big snow. With no prior experience, I managed to get the big red machine started, put it in gear and off it went, with me hanging on for dear life. After being dragged around the driveway for about 15 minutes, I discovered how to turn it off, then put the beast back in its lair, counting myself lucky to have survived, and returned to my shovel, a technology I understand.

The pool in the backyard had been winterized with an expansive, and frankly, unsightly, black tarp, anchored on its periphery with various weights. After winter weather arrived in earnest, an unexpected and quite glorious transition occurred. Multiple storms and consistently sub-freezing temperatures turned the pool into a beautiful snow-covered pond, bounded by evergreens. Quite a change from the leafless oaks and tulip poplars that cast stark black shadows in our own backyard at home.

Inside the house, other revelations awaited. It is, of course, full of things from other peoples’ lives, collected by different sensibilities. Artifacts from stages of growth and life changes — yearbooks, high school trophies, college textbooks, old clothes falling out of closets and games, always games —abound.

Living among them, even temporarily, makes one feel a bit like an alien. Ubiquitous family pictures are unnerving, as they seem to be leering at you in Kafka-esque fashion, implying that you are invading space where you don’t belong. The pictures are unaware that your presence is by invitation.

And, like the poet Rainer Maria Rilke’s experience in Paris, where he walked through an area of razed buildings, “Most unforgettable of all though, were the walls themselves. The stubborn life of those rooms had refused to be stamped out.” Here, in my brother-in-law’s house, Andrew Wyeth paintings predominate, a sharp contrast to the African masks and paintings from Panama in our house. Wyeth’s work forced a shift in appreciation, one aided by close proximity to open land and rural scenes that informed the artist’s work and which were easily accessible on foot.

Upstairs, a sizable crucifix mounted near the hallway further underscored the influence of walls. A mezuzah in the doorway of a Jewish residence can be easily missed by the nonobservant. A crucifix hanging on a wall demands attention. Thus, an atmosphere of reverence obtained in the house, especially the upper level, and on Sunday an obligation to recite the “Hail Mary” and read from one of the several Catholic Bibles scattered around the house, felt self-evident, not a stretch for an Episcopalian, who relished the additional books included in Catholic Bibles that Protestants rarely see.

Interiors are perhaps where most of us spend our time, but immediate surroundings, and their rhythms, are also important influences on our lives. At home, houses are much closer together and the density of units is greater, and so, the noises that define a day’s beginning — traffic, mowers, blowers, chainsaws, and helicopter overflights — cannot be ignored. Here all this is muted. Sheer space is the great insulator. Even the groaning of the morning school bus on Waverly Street seems lonesome.

As our two-month relocation nears its end, it almost feels like the conclusion of an off-site training course. While a change of scenery can be an antidote to pandemic stress, a change of living space is even more beneficial. Stepping into the environment of other lives expands one’s own. I highly recommend it.

The author and his wife will soon return to their home in Burke, Fairfax County, Virginia.

