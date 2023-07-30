What kinds of volunteer service do you regularly engage in? As I think about it, I tend to serve with organizations whose work connects with important parts of my life, and maybe it’s similar in your case too. It’s probably not surprising that personal experience can influence the kinds of volunteer roles people take on. Our whole community benefits from the wide variety of life experiences we’ve all had, which tends to draw each of us to different kinds of volunteer service.

Many in our community are dealing with the reality of serious illness and end of life, and there are dedicated volunteers around us who give their time to provide support to patients and their loved ones as hospice volunteers.

Hospice & Community Care, originally named Hospice of Lancaster County, was established to provide medical, emotional and spiritual support for individuals and families who are coping with a life-limiting illness. The hospice was created with the support of local hospitals, physicians, churches, health care and service organizations, and started serving patients in March 1980.

Over the years, Hospice & Community Care has expanded to serve Lancaster County and surrounding counties, and community and volunteer support are woven into the very center of their work.

Each year during Labor Day weekend, Hospice & Community Care hosts its annual Labor Day Auction, a two-day event held at the Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville. Funds raised during Hospice & Community Care’s largest annual fundraising event enable them to provide compassionate end-of-life care and grief support services to over 500 patients and families daily across Lancaster and York counties.

Last year’s Labor Day Auction raised over $970,000. Beyond financial support, people from around the county also volunteered their time to make the auction a success.

This year Hospice & Community Care is looking for community volunteers who can help with setup before the auction, assist during the auction and help with cleanup afterward. Both groups and individuals are invited to volunteer.

Setup volunteers

Setup volunteers are needed during the week of Monday, Aug. 28, to Friday, Sept. 1, at the Solanco Fairgrounds between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Volunteers can sign up for a few hours, for one day or more. Setup volunteers will unload supplies, set up tables and chairs, arrange spaces and hang signs, banners and quilts.

Auction volunteers

Auction volunteers are needed for Saturday, Sept. 2, and Monday, Sept. 4. They will help with guest and volunteer registration, support live auctions by showing items and running items to bidders, sell raffle tickets and assist with guest shuttles and parking.

Cleanup volunteers

Cleanup volunteers are needed on Tuesday, Sept. 5. They will help load tables and chairs, take down signs, clean up trash, and pack up supplies at the fairgrounds.

For more information about volunteering to support the auction please visit: tinyurl.com/HCCAuction.

Though the current focus is on recruiting volunteers to support the upcoming Labor Day Auction, Hospice and Community Care is always looking for volunteers to support their day-to-day work. Volunteers can serve in a variety of ways, including providing companionship to patients, visiting with veterans in their care, and volunteering in the office and welcoming visitors. Training is provided for all volunteers, with sessions offered at times that can fit volunteer schedules.

For more information about Hospice & Community Care please visit hospiceandcommunitycare.org, and for information about volunteer opportunities please visit tinyurl.com/HospiceVol.

Joel Janisewski is director of the volunteer center and community listening for United Way of Lancaster County.