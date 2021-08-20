The Christiana Historical Society will host its annual Anniversary Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.

The event will bring “history to life” and explore Christiana’s role in the Underground Railroad. Volunteers will also share details of the Christiana Resistance of Sept. 11, 1851. That’s when a slave owner from Maryland came to Christiana to retrieve a slave; the Black community refused his demands and a confrontation ensued resulting in the death of the slave owner. A large group of Black and Quaker individuals were held for trial, and were either acquitted or had their charges dropped.

The event will also feature exhibits, including a replica of the box Henry “Box” Brown used in his escape to freedom, food prepared by A. Lee Brinson and work from 19th-century hair artisan Lucy Cadwallader.

Military reenactors will also be on site.

The event will be held at the Zercher Hotel, 11 Green St., Christiana.

The African American Historical Society of South Central Pennsylvania is sponsoring a Melard Motorcoach bus to the event, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., including commentary on the trip by historical guide Daniel Ness. Tickets for the trip are $14 per person, and can be reserved by calling Barbara Dorsey at 717-471-8107.

The bus leaves Red Rose Commons on Fruitville Pike.