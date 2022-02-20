While a student in college, I did my student teaching at a small rural elementary school in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

I was a special education major, just learning my craft. I was excited about the opportunity to practice my newly learned skills as a teacher.

One day I was working with Katie, doing one-on-one reading. She was reading an interesting story about Daniel Boone. The story outlined his early days as a hunter and trapper, and it described how difficult it was living in the United States at that time. It also illustrated his work exploring Kentucky and eventually moving there.

Seeing this as a teachable moment, I asked Katie if she knew where Kentucky was on a map. She said she thought she did. So we looked at a map of the United States and she was able to find Kentucky. We talked about the states bordering Kentucky, and then I asked if she knew where Tioga was.

Tioga is in north-central Pennsylvania, about 30 minutes south of the New York state border. Tioga is so small that it was not on the map. She knew where Pennsylvania was, but was not sure where Tioga was. I pointed to the spot in Pennsylvania approximately where Tioga was located.

My home address was with my parents in Cleveland, Ohio. So I pointed to Cleveland on the map and said, “This is where I am from, Cleveland, Ohio.” She looked at the map, looked at Cleveland, then at the spot where Tioga was and said, “That’s pretty far!” I said, “Yes, it is a long distance. It takes about eight hours to drive there.”

She looked at the map again, then looked at me and said, “Boy, you must get up awfully early in the morning.”

The author lives in Maytown.

