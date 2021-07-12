The Lancaster General Health Blood Donor Center will host several blood drives this month.

Those interested in donating must schedule an appointment by calling 717-544-0177, or by scheduling at the links below. Donors must bring a form of ID to their appointment. They will receive a gift.

Blood donors must be in good health (free of allergy, flu, cold and nausea symptoms for at least three days), 16 years of age (with parental consent) to 74 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, be well hydrated, eat a substantial meal within four hours before donating.

— July 14, 2-8 p.m.: Kinzer Fire Company, 3521 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers. Call 717-544-0177 to sign up.

— July 20, 2-7 p.m.: Victory Church — Lititz, 540 E. Newport Road, Lititz. Sign-up: lanc.news/VictoryBDJ21.

— July 21, 2-6 p.m.: Marine Corps, League Detachment 294, 2340 Ironville Pike, Columbia. Sign-up: lanc.news/MarineBDJ21.

— July 22, 2-8 p.m.: Bareville Fire Company, 211 E. Main St., Leola. Call 717-544-0177 to sign up.

— July 27, 2-7 p.m.: Robert Fulton Fire Company, 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom. Call 717-544-0177 to sign up.

— July 28, 2-8 p.m.: Gordonville Fire Company, 3204 Vigilante St., Gordonville. Call 717-544-0177 to sign up.

Those interested in donating may also self-schedule appointments to donate at the Blood Donor Center at the Suburban Outpatient Pavilion, 2104 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 202, second floor, by calling 717-544-0170 and choosing option 1, or by visiting LGHealth.org/GiveBlood.