Blood supplies are still low across the United States, area blood bank personnel say, adding that your donation of blood is still very much needed.

The American Red Cross, one of the organizations that runs blood donor drives in our area, reported Thursday that it saw a "steep drop" in blood and platelet donations last month.

The Red Cross collected about 12% fewer blood donations than needed, which it calls "one of the largest monthly blood donation shortfalls in recent years.

If the blood supply shrinks, the organization explains, enough blood products may not be available to hospitals during emergencies.

Here are places and times when you can donate blood through three organizations in our area through the end of July. Visit the websites for information on who qualifies to be a donor, and how to prepare to donate.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Donors may go to blood drives throughout Lancaster County as well as Monday through Friday at the Blood Donor Center at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Suburban Pavilion, 2104 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster.

All blood donors must schedule an appointment to come to the blood drives or the donor center by calling 717-544-0177, or schedule online at LGhealth.org/giveblood. Visit the website for donor center hours.

Blood that is collected stays in Lancaster County to benefit the community, according to a news release. Those donating will receive a free gift, the release says.

Blood drives scheduled through the end of July include:

— Robert Fulton Fire Company, 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom, 2-7 p.m. Tuesday.

— White Horse Fire Company, 111 White Horse Road, Gap, 2-8 p.m. Wednesday.

— Bart Fire Company, 11 Furnace Road, Quarryville, 2-8 p.m. Thursday.

— Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, Conference Room, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.

— Alliance Church of Elizabethtown, 425 Cloverleaf Road, No. 9320, Elizabethtown, 2-7 p.m. Thursday, July 21.

— Hosanna Church of Lititz, 29 Green Acre Road, Lititz, 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.

— Faulkner Chevrolet of Lancaster, 2000 Bennet Ave., Lancaster, 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 (sign up at lanc.news/FaulknerBloodDrive).

— Lancaster General Hospital, James Street Lobby, second floor, 555 Duke St., Lancaster, 2-7 p.m. Thursday, July 28.

Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank

To donate to the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, donors can sign up online at 717giveblood.org or call 800-771-0059.

You can donate Monday through Friday at the Lancaster Donor Center, 3027 Columbia Ave., in East Hempfield Township, or Monday through Thursday and Saturday at the Ephrata Donor Center, 446 N. Reading Road, Suite 201, Ephrata. Hours are posted on the website.

Remaining area blood drives with open appointments for July include:

— Oregon Dairy, in the bloodmobile, at 2900 Oregon Pike, Manheim Township, from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, July 8.

— Lancaster Barnstormers/Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., in the bloodmobile, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 11.

— Penn Cinema, theater lobby, 541 Airport Road, Lititz, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on two Tuesdays, July 12 and 19.

— Martindale Community Blood Drive, in the training room, 527 Gristmill Road, Ephrata, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 18.

— Good’s Store, in the parking lot, next to the digital sign, 333 W. Fourth St., Quarryville, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 21.

— 142 Park City Center, next to White House Black Market, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 22.

— Garden Spot Fire Rescue, Station 1, 339 E. Main St., New Holland, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 25.

— Universal Athletic Club, lobby of 2323 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27.

— Lititz Church of the Brethren, in the Family Life Center, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, July 29.

— East Donegal Township, in the training room, 190 Rock Point Road, Marietta, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30.

American Red Cross

American Red Cross donors can register and schedule a time and place to donate at RedCrossBlood.org. The Red Cross is partnering with Discovery on a Shark Week tie-in with blood donations.

Those who donate will be entered for a chance to win a Shark Week prize package, and those who donate from July 21 to 24 will get a Shark Week T-shirt from Discovery, while supplies last. Details are available at rcblood.org/sharkweek.

As of Thursday, the following donation sites still had open appointments through July:

— Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 450 W. Main St., Mountville, 1-6:30 p.m. Monday, July 11.

— Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty, 150 North Pointe Blvd., Lancaster, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.

— Elizabethtown Moose Lodge 596, 126 Maytown Road, Elizabethtown, 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 20.

— Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 110 Durlach Road, Ephrata, 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27.