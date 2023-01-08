One day after Christmas, I’m still remembering all the wonderful happenings prior to, and on, Christmas.

Leading up to Christmas Day, I received many beautifully worded Christmas cards, letters and photos of families. (The children grow up much too quickly.) It is a heartwarming to hear from so many family and friends sharing their latest happenings.

Each year my daughter, Daphne, and I do an all-day Christmas shopping spree. At midday, we ate at Panera near the American Music Theatre — recharging us for the remainder of the day.

My younger brother, Tom, goes Christmas shopping with their granddaughter, Megan. Megan has four brothers and a cousin; all their names begin with “M:” Mack, Michael, Mason, Mark and cousin Matthew. Tom has shared with me across the years how he truly looks forward to their shopping day. I can truly relate to such a wonderful day.

My Christmas day began with a package between my front door and storm door with a tag: “To Donna, from Santa.” I had no idea what it was or who it was from. Since it was gift-wrapped in beautiful sturdy paper, I unwrapped it gingerly and soon learned the paper was just as beautiful on the reverse side.

When I opened the box, it was a black T-shirt with Bryce Harper and Jalen Hurts touching their fists, with the outline of Philadelphia buildings and the word “Philadelphia” across the bottom. My new neighbors surely know me, as I am a fan of both the Phillies and the Eagles.

Then I ready myself for the day, wearing a red top, and travel to visit my daughter and family. I had a delicious lunch, followed by exchanging gifts. All the gifts were practical and useful.

For instance, I received the latest (seventh) edition of the Scrabble dictionary — over 500 new words. We played two games of Scrabble — a fun, fun day.

Four of my grandchildren visited me the week before Christmas, and it a truly added to all the merriment of Christmas.

(A quick P.S.: in doing all my fancy, festive holiday envelopes from Staples, the person’s name is in red, the street addresses in green and the city, state and ZIP code is in blue.)

The author lives in Manheim Township.