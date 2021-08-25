Two upcoming cleanup days have been scheduled for the Shreiner-Concord Cemetery in Lancaster — the cemetery in which abolitionist U.S. Congressman Thaddeus Stevens is buried.

Members of the Shreiner-Concord Cemetery Foundation are looking for volunteers to help clean up the cemetery from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, and again from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 11.

No registration is necessary.

The cemetery is at North Mulberry and West Chestnut streets in Lancaster.

Cleanup work will include weeding, picking up small fallen tree branches, removing overgrown vines from the boundary fence and bagging the materials. Gravestone maintenance also will be performed.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own work gloves and their favorite rake, broom, shovel or clippers.

For information, email Chris Metzler at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, metzler@stevenscollege.edu.