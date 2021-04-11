During my formative years, a unique and special person took his time to make sure that I was prepared for the journey ahead called life. Outwardly, Tom Kahler was only 5 feet, 5 inches tall, but he thought he was my own personal army captain. A World War II vet, he was gifted in getting his point across in a few direct and loudly spoken words.

At 16, I was working for the family business when he volunteered to teach me how to drive stick shift. My father quickly approved the idea. Things were going very well as we headed toward the wholesale house to pick up supplies for the job ahead of us.

Armed with two coffees with cream to go, we backed out of the parking space. I put the truck into first gear, but let out the clutch a bit too quickly. Tom, holding a coffee cup in each hand (those were the days before lids) reacted normally (for him) as the truck began to buck violently.

“Push in the blankity-blank clutch,” he instantly yelled at the top of his army captain voice. I did. The bucking stopped, but not before Tom had coffee with cream all over his shirt. Because of his need for coffee, he allowed me to continue the driving lesson.

Tom was a mentor to me before I knew what a mentor was. He created the mentoring job description: “Let them go on their own until they almost hang themselves, then cut the rope, pick them up, dust them off, give them some timely instruction and then send them on their way again.”

Although Tom only had an eighth grade education, he was one of the most insightful persons, filled with sayings and words of wisdom, and had a special gift of common sense that only God could have given him. He had a saying for everything, some unique to him and others he borrowed from his colorful past. I have him to thank for my love quotes and sayings.

Tom was a great believer in education, and thought it was the cure for everything. He especially had a high regard for doctors. One day, a doctor, whose house he was working at, asked Tom for his opinion on a plumbing issue. That shocked him.

“I’m a dumb plumber. What do I know? You are a doctor. You know everything,” he said.

Little did he realize that, in his field of expertise — plumbing — he was the Ph.D. and the doctor was the uneducated one. Some of Tom’s proudest moments were when his two sons graduated from Penn State.

Tom’s been gone for over 10 years, and I’m well on my way to completing my journey called life, but his sayings pinpoint insights into life and humor that flash through my mind on an almost daily basis.

Never underestimate the huge impact you can have on another person’s life. Work diligently each day to make that a positive, lasting memory.

The author lives in Lancaster. He retired from Ranck Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning, Lancaster, where the late Tom Kahler worked for many years.

