I want to share with you a very joyful experience that my mother and I had June 26, 2016. We went to the southern end of Lancaster County, to Boehm’s Chapel, of the United Methodist Church, just south of Willow Street. It was the 225th anniversary of the original 1791 Boehm’s Chapel building, and the entire weekend was filled with activities. We were blessed to be there all day that Sunday.

The weather was dry and breezy, which was great for having breakfast, lunch and dinner under a large canopy. We attended all the special events in the renovated, air-conditioned chapel. The morning worship was very meaningful, and Boehm’s pastor, the Rev. Chris Eden, preached the sermon. In the afternoon, we all sat in front of the current church building’s cornerstone. Some of the church members opened the 1899 time capsule, as well as a 25-year time capsule from 1991, in a thermos bottle.

We all saw some of the artifacts, newspapers, currency and coins from the time capsule.

My mother and I had also attended the 200th anniversary vespers service in 1991. The 1991 thermos also had letters that children

had written about their hopes for Boehm’s church during the next 25 years. They wrote about the latest fashions, such as Crocs to wear in place of shoes. The 1991 program booklet was also in the thermos.

Following this, we proceeded to the annual meeting of the Boehm’s Historical Society. Then, the annual vespers service began. During the service, the Ephrata Cloister Chorus sang. A soloist sang “We are Standing on Holy Ground,” and the Son Boehms Trio sang “Find Us Faithful.”

A bishop of the Eastern Pennsylvania conference of the United Methodist Church, Peggy Johnson, gave the message, “Eve’s Story.” Eve was Martin Boehm’s wife. The bishop dressed in 1791 attire and wore an auburn wig to portray the young Eve Boehm.

Following the service, we all exited the chapel, which was filled to the 170-guest capacity. A preacher on a horse was “commissioned” by Bishop Johnson. She proclaimed, “Go and spread the gospel of Christ.” Then the circuit rider rode away on the horse.

We next proceeded to the graveside of Martin and Eve Boehm. At this point, the most goosebump-inducing, exciting part of the day was when the three bishops of the Lancaster Mennonite Conference each made remarks. For the first time in the 225-year history, Bishops Robert Brody, Lloyd Hoover and Stephen Weaver spoke on behalf of the way the Mennonites had cast aside Martin Boehm from being a part of the Mennonite denomination. They had thought he was preaching too much like an evangelist.

All three Mennonite bishops proclaimed a formal and documented apology and signed their name on a legal document. (Boehm was reinstated as a bishop emeritus in the Lancaster Mennonite Conference.)

Then, Bishop Johnson accepted the proclamation and said, “You are forgiven!”

The day was a true blessing and again restored my faith in knowing that wherever you are together with your brothers and sisters in Christ, you are connected as one in the Holy Spirit. When we get to heaven, it won’t matter where we worship God or where our church membership had been. We will all be one in Jesus Christ.

If anybody would enjoy reading the entire story about the Boehms, visit the Global Anabaptist Mennonite Encyclopedia, online at lanc.news/MartinBoehm.

The annual heritage Sunday service is to be held in Boehm’s Chapel at 3:30 p.m. June 26. The speaker will portray Bishop Francis Asbury, the first bishop of the Methodist Episcopal Church and who preached Martin Boehm’s funeral sermon.

