In retirement, I drove school bus for nine years as a substitute driver, filling in for the regular drivers’ short-time absences or months-long ones. Over the years I became familiar with, and friends with, many children while getting to observe their stature and personality evolve. Enjoy with me as I re-live some of the fun and memorable exchanges I recall.

While in training and riding with another driver, one afternoon in the fall an older elementary boy was exiting at his stop. It was a very warm afternoon and he was carrying an extra-thick coat. The driver commented about the burden of the coat to be carried home on a hot day, and the boy said it was due to the drastic daily change in the weather – cold in the mornings; hot in the afternoons – the “now you’re cold, now you’re not” scenario. A girl I’d guess to be about 11 spoke up: “It’s just nature’s menopause!”

It’s a new school year’s first day, and as we arrive at the elementary school I discharge a kindergarten boy who turns back to me at the bottom of the bus steps and wistfully asks, “Will I still be able to get a nap today?” I assured him he would, and with a half-smile proceeded next door to the older elementary children’s building. On the way I elevated my voice so everyone could hear me acknowledge their good behavior on our first trip together. My smiley-face probably turned to one of consternation as a 10-year-old girl piped up: ”Just don’t get used to it!”

I had been on a certain route for several weeks in the mornings only, and had been giving doggie treats to the family dog who made the daily trip out the long driveway with the children. After I hadn’t driven that route for a while I returned to it one day for the afternoon run. Since the dog didn’t come out to the bus stop in the afternoons, I gave the little boy a doggie treat and told him to tell their pet that I said hi, and had missed him. I drove the same route the next afternoon and again gave the boy a treat for the dog and again told him to say hi for me. He said he would and added, “When I told him you said hi yesterday, I think he smiled.”

And how can I forget the little girl sitting behind me who tapped me on the shoulder and asked, “Mr. Driver, do you know you have a hair growing out of your ear?”

One day I substituted for a male driver who was similar to me in stature but 20 years younger, and he had a regular haircut compared to my buzz cut. Some younger elementary children inquired where he was and I replied that I was he. They stopped and looked quizzically and said “You’re not him!” but I insisted I was and looked different because I had just got my hair cut real short the night before.

They seemed to accept my answer. I realized I had done a pretty good “selling job” when a few days later I saw the regular driver in the bus lot and he asked me what I had been telling his kids; that the day he returned they couldn’t get over how his hair had grown back so fast overnight!

One day a kindergarten girl, with near-perfect math, told me, “I’ve lost six teeth and I have three more wigglies — that makes 10.”

Then there’s this winter-time memory of the first-grade girl getting on the morning after an overnight snow. She stopped beside me and with all the exuberance she could muster exclaimed, “Guess what? I shoveled snow all day last night!”

Now you non-bus drivers know how much fun you’re missing!

The author lives in Willow Street.

