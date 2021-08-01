Chances are, if you’re reading this article, you already know that “giving back” not only provides real benefits to our community, but also to the volunteer. In case you missed it, Stephen Post, author of “Why Good Things Happen to Good People,” says that “when we give of ourselves, especially if we start young, everything from life-satisfaction to self-realization and physical health is significantly affected. Mortality is delayed. Depression is reduced. Well-being and good fortune are increased.” A quick internet search will provide many studies that prove the value of volunteering.

So, who is reaping these benefits? According to the latest survey released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 25% of Americans take time to volunteer, donating an average of 52 hours per year. Generation X (those born between 1965 and 1980) currently leads volunteering among generations. Volunteers also tend to be married, white and female, with higher education levels. The lowest volunteer rates were seen among those ages 20 to 24 (18.4%).

In the survey, whites said they volunteered at a higher rate (26.4%) than Blacks (19.3%), Asians (17.9%) and Hispanics (15.5%).

Business leaders who want to create or retain a competitive edge in today’s tight labor market would be well advised to include a volunteering component in their benefits package.

A study by Deloitte found that 61% of millennials who rarely or never volunteer still consider a company’s commitment to the community when deciding on a potential job and more than 70% of employees under age 35 prefer to work for a company that shows commitment to the community.

Volunteering is an easy way to give back, meet new people who are interested in a common cause, build camaraderie and improve teamwork skills. If there’s proof that acts of kindness release endorphins, lower our stress levels, increase our overall mood, help to engage employees, build trust and help our community thrive, the only question left to ask is “how can I get involved?”

Volunteer opportunities

United Way of Lancaster County regularly highlights opportunities available at nonprofit organizations across the county.

There are 200 different opportunities available now, so whether your interest is in education, health, the arts, animals, the environment or something else, there’s likely something for you. Opportunities specifically for youth, teams and those in need of community service hours are also available.

Current priorities include:

— State Rep. Mike Sturla’s 10th annual Back to School Giveaway event is still looking for people to help stuff backpacks the week of Aug. 9 to make sure that all children in Lancaster city have the supplies that they need to succeed in school.

Volunteers also will be needed on the days of the event (Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14 and 15) to assist in setup, distribution and cleanup at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

— A Day of Healing on Thursday, Aug. 12, is going to be a beautiful and emotional tribute to those we lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event also will honor our health care heroes for their sacrifices.

Volunteers are needed to make this event as powerful as it can be and transform Long’s Park into a comfortable and welcoming venue. Setup starts at 1 p.m. on Aug. 12. The event starts at 6 p.m.

Volunteers also are needed for help during the ceremony and with teardown. For more information or to volunteer, contact Jackie Concepcion at Jackie.Concepcion@unioncomcare.org .

— The 30th Annual Day of Caring volunteer event is set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10 and 11.

Agencies with opportunities may register at LiveUnitedLancaster.org/DayOfCaring. If your business is interested in a group project (subject to availability), email: Volunteer@UWLanc.org .

Volunteer portal

United Way of Lancaster County’s Get Connected Volunteer Center portal is a free resource that connects people looking to volunteer to hundreds of local agencies for one-time, ongoing, general and skilled needs.

Individuals can quickly create a profile, track their hours and watch the dollar value of their impact grow. Nonprofit agencies can post needs and streamline their volunteer tracking. Businesses can align volunteer activities with their philanthropy goals and create memorable team-building events.

To learn more, visit uwlanc.org/volunteer or email: volunteer@uwlanc.org. If you’re interested in learning more about Get Connected software or having a conversation about how to start or expand an employee volunteer program, contact Cindi L. Moses, moses@uwlanc.org.

Cindi Moses is executive vice president of United Way of Lancaster County.