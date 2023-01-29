If you’re near a school or park in the later afternoon this spring, you might see a group of girls gathered together doing some exercises and group activities – and probably some running, too. If you see a group like this, you might be seeing a Girls on the Run practice.

Girls on the Run is a community-led program that benefits girls in grades 3-8 throughout Lancaster County. The program focuses on teaching life skills through dynamic lessons and physical activity, and last fall, over 500 girls participated. Weekly lessons help the girls develop key skills, including conflict resolution, decision-making, resilience, and learning to help others. At the end of each season there is a celebratory 5K run that brings together all the teams and many community supporters. The festival spirit is everywhere, and it’s a wonderful community celebration.

Since the launch of Girls on the Run in Lancaster in 2009, over 19,000 girls have benefited from the program. There are teams in every school district in the county, and each one is led by at least two volunteer coaches who share leadership. There are teams in urban, rural, and suburban parts of the county, and they meet twice a week for 90 minutes after school during the fall and spring seasons. There is a real need for coaches for the upcoming spring season that starts in March.

Here are answers to some questions you might have:

Do I need to be a runner to be a coach?

No! Girls on the Run is looking for coaches who are interested in mentoring the girls on the team and working with other volunteer coaches. Coaches help the girls develop confidence, character, and connection, along with helping the girls appreciate the holistic benefits of exercise and the importance of goal setting.

Can only women be coaches?

No! Both women and men serve as Girls on the Run coaches. The collaboration and teamwork that coaches model on each team is an important part of the program.

Are all coaches parents or teachers?

No! Girls on the Run coaches come from all over the community and are a wide range of ages. Some coaches are parents, but many others are community members who want to be involved. Coaches are all ages too, with some in their 20s, and others in their 70s.

Will I have to travel far to coach a team?

No! With teams in every school district, there is a team near you.

What volunteer roles are available?

– Coaches: Each team has multiple coaches who collaborate in leading the team. Training and all session materials are provided, along with continual support throughout the season.

– Junior coaches: Girls in grades 9-12 can serve as Junior Coaches, helping teams and mentoring. The girls really appreciate connecting with high schoolers.

– 5K volunteers: Individual volunteers and volunteer groups are needed to help with the end of season 5K in May. Volunteers help with registration, setup, and on-course support.

Please visit tinyurl.com/GOTR

Lancaster to find out more and to get in contact with Girls on the Run.

Find volunteer opportunities

The United Way of Lancaster County’s Get Connected volunteer portal connects community members with hundreds of projects every year. Be sure to visit us at uwlanc.galaxydigital.com regularly and sign up for updates as new volunteer opportunities are submitted.

Joel Janisewski is director of the volunteer center and community listening for United Way of Lancaster County.