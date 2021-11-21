As the month of gift-gifting rapidly approaches, how are you creating your shopping list this year? Are you the one who puts endless thought into finding the perfect “representation” of how much you care? Or are you the one who throws gift cards into envelopes while relatives are ringing your doorbell?

Fortunately, it doesn’t matter, because there’s an event that allows you to do both and provide for a stranger in need, support Lancaster’s nonprofits, and help small-business owners!

Gifts That Give Hope fairs assist service, civic, community and faith-based groups raise awareness of local needs, secure donations and encourage volunteerism, all while providing unique shopping and giving opportunities.

This year’s fair is being held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster.

If you’ve never been attended before, here’s how the fair works: When you arrive, you’ll receive a program with a complete list of alternative gifts available for “purchase.”

What is an alternative gift? It’s a charitable gift donation given in honor of special people in your life. You’ll receive a greeting card and a descriptive gift insert card to give to your friends or loved ones. You can learn more about the gifts by visiting the nonprofit representatives and learning how your purchase will give hope.

While you’re there, you’ll have the opportunity to eat some delicious food from local vendors. From coffee to baked goods to unique luncheon items, you’ll be sure to find something to tempt your taste buds.

Next, you can shop the Marketplace. Featuring coffee, chocolate, jewelry, candles and much more, these fair trade and sustainable gifts promote social enterprise, which strives to end poverty, homelessness and deal with other social issues. Pick up great additions to your alternative gifts.

Once you’ve chosen your gifts, simply bring your form to checkout. Cash, check and major credit cards are accepted. After you’ve checked out, you’ll pick up your cards and gift inserts.

For more information on the Gifts That Give Hope fair, or to volunteer, contact Jenn Knepper at lancaster@giftsthatgivehope.org

To search other volunteer opportunities, visit uwlanc.org/volunteer. Organizations’ volunteer coordinators should submit current and upcoming needs to volunteer@uwlanc.org.

Cindi Moses is executive vice president of United Way of Lancaster County.