United Way of Lancaster County invites you to partner with us for the 30th Annual Day of Caring.

On Friday, Sept. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 11, we will launch our annual United Way Campaign with our time-honored days of volunteering. Day of Caring brings together different groups of people from across the county — from nonprofit agencies that serve those in need to volunteers who donate their time to businesses that support the event.

In 2020, this event was held on a modified scale. Local companies, schools and civic groups completed projects wearing masks and staying socially distanced. Many group sizes were cut due to COVID-19 requirements, and most projects were modified to keep everyone safe. This year, we are excited to connect with the nonprofit community to see how we best be of service after such a difficult year.

For details on how to sign up for a Day of Caring volunteer project, visit LiveUnitedLancaster.org/DayOfCaring. If you are a nonprofit agency interested in offering a project, contact the Volunteer Center at Volunteer@UWLanc.org or visit our website to use our online registration form.

Partner with United Way, and together, we can make a real difference in Lancaster County and help improve lives. Let’s get together and mobilize the caring power of our community!

Other volunteer opportunities

Here are some other ways you can get involved:

• Unleash your inner scientist by volunteering at the Lancaster Science Factory. Current volunteer needs include Science Cafe demonstrators, exhibit floor volunteers, outreach team members and Girls Code Club volunteers. To sign up, complete a volunteer application at LancasterScienceFactory.org/Volunteer or contact Kyle Welsh at kwalsh@tlsf.org or 717-509-6363, ext. 104, for more details.

• Feeling artsy-craftsy? Join the team at The Art of Recycle. This nonprofit takes in donated artsy supplies and turns them into a source for the general public in its crafty, thrifty store. Behind the scenes, they create kits and supplies for groups to use, maintain a free teacher supplies area and hold inexpensive or free craft days for kids (before COVID-19, and, hopefully, soon again). This is a fun, quirky place with great people. Join them — you’ll fit right in! For more information, contact Linda Johnson at LindaJ@artofrecycle.org or 717-466-6966.

Audrey Lilley is the manager of volunteerism and advocacy at United Way of Lancaster County.