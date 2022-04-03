Our kitchen table is nothing fancy. It has a wood-grain Formica finish with very strong tubular chrome legs that support the table. making it sturdy and stable. Our table seats six people though the original chairs, which were wicker and vinyl, are long gone.

My husband, Mark, and I purchased our kitchen table from Harold’s Furniture on West King Street in Lancaster city back in March of 1982, when we married 40 years ago.

Many memories have been made at that kitchen table: Birthday parties, family meals, holiday dinners, Easter egg coloring, pumpkin carving, school projects, dozens and dozens of baked cookies, and decorating wedding cakes — one of which I made for our son, John, and his wife, Lindsey, when they married in November 2021.

We also had the privilege of hosting our daughter, Laura, and her Army buddies for holiday dinners. All were stationed at Walter Reed Army Hospital, serving our country.

Our kitchen table has an added purpose now. My husband Mark has Lou Gehrig’s disease (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS), and that table does not move as he places his hands on top to balance himself to walk around the kitchen and get in and out of his chair.

On the kitchen table are items my husband uses to make his life more independent: A metal shoehorn for putting slippers and shoes on himself, a multi tool for buttoning his pants, Kleenex, napkins, Wite-Out to cover puzzle mistakes and a dictionary for finding words and answers to the crossword puzzles in our local Lancaster newspapers.

Who would’ve thought a kitchen table purchased 40 years ago would have created so many memories and touched so many lives?

The author lives in York, but notes she and her husband were “Lancaster city kids.” Mark and Anne Rinier celebrated their 40th anniversary March 20.

