Fires, floods and accidents, oh my! Every day, there are people who read the news in the morning and then find themselves featured in it that evening because of an unexpected event. We’ve all heard the phrase “proper planning prevents poor performance.” A key to surviving a disaster is knowing how to react. How do you “practice” for an accident? Education and volunteering.

September is National Preparedness Month. This year’s theme is “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you know.” Learn how you can become better prepared at home, work and school by signing up for Ready PA’s “30 Days/30 Ways to be Prepared for Emergencies” campaign. You’ll receive weekly tips, the Ready PA monthly newsletter and, if you complete a survey at the end of the month, be entered into a random prize drawing for a wind-up radio. Visit ready.pa.gov for more information.

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is a training program that prepares people to help themselves, their families and their neighbors in the event of a disaster in their community. Learn about disaster preparedness and receive training in basic disaster response skills such as fire safety, light search and rescue and disaster medical operations so you can provide immediate assistance before first responders arrive. Visit Millersville.edu/cdre/cert for more details.

We all know that first responders are critically important to our communities. Alarmingly, according to Duane Hagelgans, an associate professor at Millersville University with more than 30 years of experience in emergency services, the “volunteer emergency services are all drowning for lack of personnel.” In 1980, Lancaster County-wide Communications/911 took 83,086 911 calls. In 2020, there were 205,229 calls, with 78,824 EMS, 20,876 fire, and 278,898 police dispatches — a 236% increase. More calls and fewer responders mean longer wait times to receive potentially life-saving help.

Lancaster County has 70 fire departments and fire stations. According to firedepartment.net, over 70% of fire departments in the United States are staffed entirely by volunteers, over 90% of fire departments have volunteer firefighters and most fire departments struggle to find enough volunteers.

If you like to be a part of a team, are dependable, people-oriented and willing to continuously learn, volunteering as an emergency response provider may be for you. If you’re unable to make this type of commitment, there are still ways to help. Depending on your interests and abilities, you could:

• Teach safety to children.

• Maintain a department’s website.

• Manage a department’s social media.

• Distribute preparedness materials to residents in your community.

• Provide hydration and refreshments to first responders during long incidents.

• Fundraise/write grants.

Visit firedepartment.net to find contact info for your local station.

If you are open to the idea of volunteering in case of an emergency, add your name to the State Emergency Registry of Volunteers in PA at serv.pa.gov. You may or may not be contacted, and are not required to assist.

If you’re flexible and available to respond to disasters approximately four times per month, consider joining an American Red Cross Disaster Action Team. After your initial training, your shifts will include responding to emergencies within two hours — night or day, rain or shine — either on the scene or coordinating remotely to provide immediate compassion and care. Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

If you can’t volunteer, can you help to alleviate the critical need for blood and platelet donations?

• Central PA Blood Bank: Call 800-771-0059 to make an appointment in Ephrata or Lancaster.

• Penn Medicine/Lancaster General Health Blood Donor Center: Call 717-544-0170. Hours/locations vary.

To find other opportunities, or to post a need for your agency, visit uwlanc.org/volunteer. Email questions to: volunteer@uwlanc.org.

Cindi Moses is executive vice president of United Way of Lancaster County.