Earlier this week I was driving through Lancaster trying to get to get an errand run before closing time. I was almost done with the last task on my list, and I started to think about the different things I did during the day. I realized that I was balancing tasks for work, handling family-related chores and getting a couple last things done for a volunteer organization that I serve.

Somehow, despite lots of holiday-related rushing around and busyness, I ended up in a reflective space a few days before the New Year. This busyness had me thinking about the different roles that I play every day — as a member of my family, in my workplace and as a friend, neighbor and community member — and that we all have multiple roles that make up our day-to-day lives in our community.

I jump from role to role, without even thinking about it, and you probably do, too. I invite you to join me and take a few minutes and think about your roles and how you engage with family, work, friends and community. How do you spend your time? What matters to you?

Direct-service roles and more

In this column we focus on volunteering and helping community members get connected to nonprofit organizations around the county. Many of the volunteer opportunities we highlight are direct-service roles. Direct-service volunteer roles are hands on and involve specific kinds of labor.

Typical direct-service volunteering includes neighborhood cleanups and food drives, and helping serve community meals. Volunteers fulfilling these roles provide vital people power that helps make many community programs operate at a larger scale than would otherwise be possible.

Another type of volunteer service is skills-based volunteering. Skills-based volunteering is volunteering based on sharing your skills and experience with an organization. Some skills-based volunteering draws on general skills, including volunteering with a literacy program, tutoring or mentoring.

Serving on a nonprofit board is another skills-based volunteer area. Nonprofit organizations are regularly looking for people who are willing to serve on the board, chair committees, assist with marketing and engage in fundraising.

One other skills-based volunteer area is sharing professional expertise with an organization. If you have professional IT skills, marketing and design experience, human resources experience or other specialized skills, you can provide a highly valuable contribution that may beyond the budgetary capacity of a resource-constrained nonprofit.

I encourage you to look at your skills and interests and see where they overlap with the needs of your neighborhood or community. That is a unique space where you can make an important impact and contribution.

Finding volunteer opportunities

The United Way of Lancaster County’s Get Connected volunteer portal is a free community resource that connects people who are looking to volunteer with nonprofit organizations across the county that are looking for volunteers to fulfill a wide variety of roles. On the portal, prospective volunteers can find both one-time and ongoing direct-service opportunities and can also find skills-based volunteer opportunities with organizations looking for tutors, board members and other specific needs. If you are interested in using your professional skills in a volunteer capacity, we encourage you to directly contact an organization to start a conversation about how your skills can be put to use.

You can also use the Get Connected volunteer portal to find organizations and their contact information.

To find volunteer opportunities, visit the Get Connected portal at uwlanc.galaxydigital.com.

Joel Janisewski is director of the volunteer center and community listening for United Way of Lancaster County.