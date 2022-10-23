Sitting down to eat together is an important weekend ritual for my family. Sometimes it’s a simple meal with immediate family. Other times, it’s a bigger event and we gather with extended family or friends for a special meal.

Weekend meals can be a time to take a chance and try a new recipe or can be a time to go back to a crowd-pleasing favorite, but they can also be stressful to deal with because they’re getting more and more expensive and can force families to have to make difficult choices.

Over the past year I’ve been noticing and experiencing higher and higher food costs, in addition to seeing and hearing about that impact from family, friends and people around the community.

For people experiencing food insecurity, it is not always clear where their next meal is coming from. An unexpected car repair, a job layoff or a sudden medical bill can force a choice between buying food and paying bills.

In Lancaster County, over 15,000 children don’t know where or when they will find their next meal.

This is where the Power Packs Project comes in. The Power Packs Project aims to improve the mental and physical health of children by helping their parents provide nutritious meals over weekends when school breakfast and lunch programs are unavailable to them.

Each weekend, students in the program are sent home with ingredients for a low-cost meal and staples like peanut butter and cereal, along with suggested recipes. Power Packs works with nine school districts in Lancaster County to distribute over 1,000 packs per week at 50 school sites. This adds up to over 13,000 meals per week. Compared to last year, Power Packs distribution numbers are up over 70%.

Brad Peterson, the executive director of the Power Packs Project, told me about the vital role volunteers play.

“We rely on volunteers to pack and assist with distribution for every pack that goes out our doors each week to assist families who are struggling to put food on their tables,” Peterson said. “With the number of families reaching out to Power Packs continuing to rise, the need for volunteers is critical to our mission of providing healthy meals to families.”

Power Packs especially needs volunteers to help facilitate the weekly distribution at school sites. During the pandemic, teachers and school staff helped pitch in to make distributions happen, but now with increased demand, Power Packs needs help from the community. Listed below are the ways you can lend a hand.

Volunteer opportunities

— Distribution liaison: Multiple liaisons are needed to assist at school sites with weekly distributions from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Visit tinyurl.com/PowerPacksDistro for information.

— Front office administrative volunteer: Helps with office duties, including answering the phone, email and food pantry pickup, Monday through Friday. Hours are flexible. Visit: tinyurl.com/PowerPacksOffice.

If you are hungry and don’t know where you will get your next meal, please contact PA 211 East at pa211east.org, or call 211.

For more volunteer opportunities visit the Get Connected portal on the United Way of Lancaster County’s website, uwlanc.galaxydigital.com.

Joel Janisewski is director of the volunteer center and community listening for the United Way of Lancaster County.