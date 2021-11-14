In 50-plus years of hunting Pennsylvania white-tails, I’ve harvested seven bucks — eight, if you include the button buck I harvested during antlerless season eight years ago.

Hanging in our recreation room wall are six mounted plaques, four eight-pointers — ranging from an 8-inch spread to a 16-inch — a six-point and a three-point. All but one were harvested in Clinton County, the other a southern Lancaster County product.

Many serious deer hunters would find the ratio of one buck in every six-plus years a disappointing career record.

I’m not unhappy. It is what it is, and I remain an avid deer hunter, now hunting out of a Huntingdon County camp.

Each harvest has its own story. Most were dropped using my favorite rifle, a Remington Model 788, chambered for the .308 caliber with a Bushnell Banner 3-9 mounted on top. I sold the cherished piece when my son said he didn’t want it after I was gone.

Worst spontaneous hunting decision I ever made. I miss that rifle, which was reliable, accurate and familiar.

I downed the button buck, my last harvest, using an inherited Marlin Model 1893 .30-.30 lever-action saddle rifle mounted with another Bushnell Banner 3-9. That harvest came out of southern Lancaster County.

My late brother’s Marlin Model 336, chambered for the .35 Remington, downed a spike buck during antlerless season in the mid-1980s.

A fully mature deer, it was passed up numerous times by those in camp during the antlered firearm season. They were uncertain of antler legal limits, and I didn’t see the antlers at all until closely approaching the harvested animal. Fortunately, they were under the 3-inch minimum.

I harvested my first deer in Sullivan County using a borrowed .222. Anticipating going up to the Clinton County camp for the last weekend of buck season, I left the Marlin 336 on the camp’s rifle rack after the first week. Heavy snows during the week prevented us from reaching the destination for our last attempt at a buck.

I had arranged to hunt antlerless deer with a co-worker and his friends in another county. The four of us were scheduled to travel up to the Forksville camp. Two of the hunters had filled their tag with a buck, and this was prior to multiple harvests — the one-and-done era. At the time, I owned only one center-fire, so I called my friend Bob and asked if he had a rifle I could borrow for the antlerless hunt. Bob offered his .222 bolt-action and a box of cartridges, and I was set.

The Sunday before antlerless season was to begin, I was introduced to a complete stranger at my co-worker’s residence. Jack, my buddy, had harvested a nice buck earlier. His season was finished, and he elected to go back to work.

Fortunately, his friend and I hit it off, and we drove to the camp that night in my station wagon. The cabin was small, and to reach it you crossed a bridge on foot over the Loyalsock Creek. We crossed the trickling stream with gear in hand and soon bunked, having eaten dinner on the way up to camp. Breakfast was simple, and, after clearing the table and doing the dishes, we began our hunt.

Unfamiliar with the territory, I elected to stay low and followed a stream at the base of the mountain. My hunting partner followed the same path, but went higher up the slope and farther west. We left long before sunrise and, shortly after clearing a spot behind a huge tree, I saw the outline of two deer above me as sunrise slowly made its presence.

I lost them in the undergrowth to my left, but as the sun peeked over the mountain, I found the two baldies foraging no more than 30 yards away. This was my first opportunity at harvesting a deer, and my nerves were on edge. Assured it was a legal time to harvest, I lifted the unfamiliar rifle to my shoulder and settled the crosshairs on the bigger of the two deer using the tree trunk as a rest.

Squeezing the trigger, I was startled when both raised their heads, but neither bolted or fell after the shot. Quickly putting another round into the chamber, I raised the rifle and settled again on a deer and fired. This time, the deer leaped with one going up the mountain and the other down. I saw the one running downhill was hit. It ran no more than 20 yards before piling up. My first deer to tag.

My heart was still pounding rapidly, but my spirits were dampened upon reaching my harvest. I discovered that the deer I downed was the yearling and not the big doe I had first aimed at. In my excitement, I had placed the variable scope, turned to nine power, on the smaller of the two deer.

The shot was a good shoulder hit, but unfortunately it connected on the smaller of the two deer. My only solace was my hunting companion downed an even smaller deer, a button buck. I’m ashamed to say, we both carried our kills over the bridge by grabbing all four legs of each while crossing to the other side. And, of course, we placed the two on the luggage rack for the return trip to show off our trophies. One fact I can attest: The yearling’s was the best venison I’ve ever tasted.

At 77 years of age, I’m continuing to hope I’m fortunate enough to harvest one more whitetail, this time with a gifted .270 rifle.

The author lives in East Drumore Township.

If you know an interesting story, please write it in 600 words or less and send it to Mary Ellen Wright, LNP editorial department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA, 17608-1328, email it to features@lnpnews. com. Please include your phone number and the name of the town you live in.