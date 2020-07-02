As several fairs in Lancaster County decided to cancel the festivities, organizers of Ephrata Fair held on to the hope of having a smaller event.

Wednesday, the group announced the 2020 fair, scheduled for Sept. 22-26, will be canceled.

“Unfortunately, we find that we cannot host the Ephrata Fair and comply with Governor Wolf and the mandates he has set forth for the state of Pennsylvania and Lancaster County due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ephrata Farmers Day Association says in a statement. “The safety and health of our community is a major concern.”

Ephrata Fair cancellation joins Elizabethtown Fair, New Holland Farmers Fair, Denver Fair and York Fair, which will not be held this year. Organizers say they’re not sure how to plan ahead for these large events in a pandemic.

Some people commenting on Facebook were sad to hear the news, but understanding.

"Thank you for the update I believe it was very hard for you to make the decision but I believe it is the best decision as of the circumstances we are living in right now and we will have future years that we will be able to enjoy all the Street Fair's (sic) around our country," wrote Phyllis Sweigart Keener.

Others were upset.

"Makes no sense at all... Beaches are open, casinos are open malls are open.. but we can't have outdoor fun. So so sad," wrote Phyllis Fazio Miller.

The county’s other three fairs are still on, organizers say.

The 71st Solanco Fair will be Sept. 16-18. Fair organizers will make a final decision after the August fair meeting, the group shared on Facebook.

The 96th West Lampeter Fair is still scheduled for Sept. 23-25.

The 67th Manheim Farm Show is still scheduled for Oct. 5-9.

Throughout the state, dozens of fairs have been canceled, including some scheduled for October, according to the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs.

Even though some of the big events have been canceled, some of the activities continue. Elizabethtown Fair and Solanco Fair each are having a fair queen program.

The groups are also continuing to have fundraiser events. Denver Fair has a chicken barbecue sale Saturday, July 18.