Just as a birth doula helps a person enter the world, an end-of-life doula aims to help them exit it with peace and comfort.

End-of-life doulas achieve this in a variety of ways, from giving an individual space to speak openly about dying to explaining the dying process to family members, and even exploring the person’s life and legacy. They provide emotional, spiritual and physical support.

Interest in the profession continues to rise. The International End-of-Life Doula Association, based in Jersey City, New Jersey, has trained over 4,000 end-of-life doulas since 2015. Garden Spot Village will host the association’s training program Sept. 8-10.

Kris Kington-Barker, the association’s director of special programs and educator, says the pandemic contributed to the increased interest.

“COVID increased awareness of death and curiosity about end-of-life doulas,” Kington-Barker says.

She explains “doula” is an ancient Greek word which referred to a “woman of service.” In the 1980s, doula was used to describe a person who guided a woman through the birthing process. International End-of-Life Doula Association based the end-of-life doula on the birth doula model.

Marian Harnish serves as an end-of-life doula with a focus on legacy at Garden Spot Village.

Having trained as a midwife 50 years ago, she was familiar with birth doulas in the county, but the role of death doula was new to her. Her work as a hospice nurse and chaplain made the decision to pioneer the role of an end-of-life doula at the retirement community an easy one.

“The transition over two years ago from associate chaplain to end-of-life doula was a perfect fit,” she says.

In 2020 she completed the International End-of-Life Doula Association’s virtual end-of-life doula training. She highly praises the program’s continuing education webinars/podcasts and ongoing peer mentoring for participants.

“It’s an honor to accompany people on the autumn/winter-time of life. A doula honors the person and their needs,” Harnish says. As a doula, she listens to the concerns, fears, hopes and life stories of the dying person and their loved ones to bring peace at the end of life.

She hopes every individual who wants to be supported and companioned by an end-of-life doula to have one, and was instrumental in bringing the doula association’s program to Garden Spot.

Kington-Barker, from Paso Robles, California, and Jaime Eaddy-Chism, the association’s director of program development and educator, from Philadelphia, will co-facilitate the extensive three-day training program.

The program is limited to 70 people; 35 will be accepted through the doula association and 35 will be accepted from Garden Spot. Pennsylvania residents interested in the program are asked to register via the Garden Spot link. Training takes approximately 36 hours including a self-paced online prework section provided three weeks in advance to be completed before the in-person three-day session.

Eaddy-Chism says topics covered in the training include: foundational doula principles; deep active listening and empathy; common issues facing death (cultural humility); meaning and legacy work; vigil planning; guided imagery; signs and symptoms of dying; rituals and ceremonies; early grief work; self-care for doulas; and next steps to serving as doulas.

“There’s no nationally recognized certification, so doulas don’t have to be certified. But it’s recommended as it demonstrates a commitment to continued personal growth,” Eaddy-Chism says.

The International End-of-Life Doula Association is relaunching their certification program to be more comprehensive and to consider all the ways people get involved as end-of-life doulas.

Kington-Barker says while doulas are working as staff or volunteers in hospices, hospitals, homeless shelters, prisons and other places, there’s a need for more.

She admits open dialogues that invite death into the room is often uncomfortable in many health care organizations.

“We put a great deal more effort into planning and talking about vacations then discussing our final journey,” Kington-Barker says.

Currently Medicare does not reimburse for an end-of-life doula, but she believes in time that will change. Some doulas offer their service pro bono; others charge a fee ranging from $25 to $100 an hour. For some, the cost is included in their residential facility’s fee.

Eaddy-Chism says the doula association is reimagining how to communicate their mission, vision and values.

“Our mission could be described as: creating a world where death care is accessible and equitable for all, choice is honored and humanity affirmed, one doula at a time,” she says.

For more information about the doula association, visit inelda.org.