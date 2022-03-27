On the first official day of spring 2022, the sun is shining, the birds are singing, and some of the trees outside my window are starting to bud. Tulips and daffodils are emerging. Even if you enjoy the cold and snow, spring seems to be a welcome time of year for most everyone.

(If you’re a spring allergy sufferer, you’ve probably already been looking for relief!)

While it is unusual for Lancaster County to see any snow in April, average nighttime temperatures are generally in the 40s, and the month is often cloudy and rainy. Just imagine spending the night outdoors in April — not a pleasant experience, but something that people experiencing homelessness might be facing.

Elizabethtown Area HUB and ECHOS (Elizabethtown Community Housing and Outreach Services) operate a winter shelter at Community Place on Washington, 61 E. Washington St., Elizabethtown. Originally scheduled to close on April 1, the shelter has had a record number of guests over the winter and has recently announced that they will keep the shelter open through April 28 to better serve the community.

The shelter is staffed daily by volunteers in the evening, overnight and morning; the extended time through April will require additional volunteers.

Please visit their volunteer website to view the calendar and sign up: lanc.news/EtownECHOS.

In addition, the shelter will need hot and ready meals and supplies through April. Please email volunteer@echos

lancaster.org for more information or visit their Amazon wish list to purchase needed items: lanc.news/EtownWishList.

Spring cleaning

Spring activities often include spring cleaning. The Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity operates Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 155 Independence Court in Lancaster. ReStore accepts donations of gently used furniture, appliances, cabinets, home accessories and building materials for resale. If you have materials to donate, please call 717-293-0250 to schedule a pick-up or to confirm their donation hours.

You may also shop at Lancaster Habitat ReStore for your own home projects. And you can volunteer as a truck assistant, merchandiser, inventory processor, donation intake volunteer or sales ambassador.

Habitat’s individual volunteer orientation calendar is available here: lanc.news/HabitatVolunteer.

For information on group volunteering, send an email to Audrey@llhfh.org.

To search other volunteer opportunities, visit uwlanc.org/volunteer. Organizations’ volunteer coordinators should submit current and upcoming needs to volunteer@uwlanc.org.

n Barbara Zercher is the director of stewardship for the United Way of Lancaster County.

