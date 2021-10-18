The Winters Heritage House Museum, 47 E. High St., Elizabethtown, is raising money to restore and care for two public murals that tell the story of the borough’s history.

The two large murals were painted by Wayne Fettro, in 2000 and 2002, next to parking lots along South Market and East High streets.

“Four Centuries of Elizabethtown History” takes the viewer from the 1700s trading post in the colonial frontier, through 19th- and 20th-century changes and into the contemporary era of the town’s industry. “From Donegal to Donegal” traces the journey of Scottish and Irish immigrants.

The paint on the murals is fading and peeling. Donations the museum is collecting through its Property Preservation Campaign are being matched 100% by an anonymous donor for October.

For information on donating, visit the museum online at ElizabethtownHistory.org or call 717-367-4672.