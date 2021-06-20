Since the beginning of human history the “old” in the tribe have been venerated, respected and esteemed. They were considered the Wise Ones, capable of setting the standards whereby the tribe’s rules of conduct would be employed.

Normally there was a tribal council made up of elders who consulted with each other and then with the tribe at large.

It is only after many years of living life that a person would be considered mature enough to qualify as an elder and be able to serve on the tribal council. There was often a ceremony of induction on to the council where the life of the elder was celebrated in dance and song.

The life of the elder was considered as a sacred testimony to what God intended human life to be, and the elder exemplified the model for living a quality of life that was extraordinary.

Admittedly, one would expect over the course of several thousand years, attitudes would change towards the status of the elderly. However, the degree to which they have changed in America, as compared to the rest of the world, is unprecedented!

In most other countries, elders are held in high esteem; not so in America. The same holds true for respect toward elders, given general cultural attitudes. Thousands of cases of elder abuse are reported every year, as the elderly are subjected to physical and sexual trauma. Even their families get into the act, attempting to cheat the elderly member out of property and money, or by making disparaging remarks regarding the elder’s welfare.

Two years ago a college professor on the West Coast stated that he thought individuals over the age of 75 needed to be euthanized because they were of no benefit any longer to society, and they would eventually bankrupt the Social Security and health care systems. Although I find his argument disgusting and obscene, I realize it might gain traction in a merchandising society. People work hard all their lives to spend, spend, spend, filling their homes and driveways with the latest technical inventions, and when they become elderly, no longer have the resources to spend.

Critics have argued that the elderly are a burden rather than a benefit to our society because they can’t support the economy.

Thus, in America, the elderly and disabled have largely become “invisible,” and with the demise and death of a family, when you become old, you are forgotten.

It should be no surprise that 80% of the 600,000 U.S. deaths from COVID-19 were over the age of 65. Most of those were warehoused in nursing homes, or stuck in a large single-family dwelling previously owned by themselves and their spouse, who was deceased. I also suspect that some were living with a relative in an overcrowded dwelling with small children and no privacy or space to call their own. Tragically, I believe that most suffered from substandard care, and families who were unequipped to provide adequate care.

Unfortunately, this problem is only going to grow worse, given the improvements with medical science. The elderly population is going to live significantly longer. As referenced in my previous article, there are currently over 90,000 centenarians in the U.S. and this number is expected to grow to 130,000 by 2030. So the question then becomes: Where are we going to put all these folks, many of whom are sick and disabled? Certainly the answer will require strong government leadership as well as leadership and wisdom from the elderly community itself.

I have pondered these issues for the last eight years and come to the conclusion where three major aspects can be addressed by the elderly community and those who care for them: the educational, emotional and spiritual dimensions.

Historically, these issues were addressed because they were integrated into the life of the tribe by the proximity and transparency of the elder’s “intimacy” to the tribe as a whole. Elders were always present and close to the everyday functioning of tribal life and the individuals involved.

The young grew up observing elders from birth to death, and saw how they lived, worked and played. The family was central to the life of the tribe and everyone got to observe firsthand how the elder related in the family context.

When there were problems, individuals and family members consulted the shaman, the doctor/priest, who was usually always an elder and possessed the necessary wisdom to provide healing for the troubled souls.

Therefore, it is my contention, there needs to be a grassroots effort to establish a professional, educational business to teach elders how to care for and support each other. I believe it needs to be modeled on the life and teachings of Jesus — where love is taught as being unconditional, where nonviolence is practiced, where physical care along with ongoing emotional and spiritual support are taught and demonstrated.

I would like to call this professional educational business Elder’s Voice, and its primary teaching subsidiary, The School For Elders.

I am hopeful that the newspaper will continue to cover these subjects, so that the sizable elderly community in Lancaster County can become aware of current events that are happening in the elderly community, and of future opportunities for participation.

I leave you with a question: Who in our society teaches us what it really means to grow old? With the help of the elderly community, I would like to undertake that task.

Robert Olson is a pastoral counselor and family therapist who specializes in geriatric issues. He invites comments and speaking invitations at robertolsonbdma@gmail.com.