April is National Volunteer Month — certainly something to celebrate in this column! A 1974 presidential proclamation established National Volunteer Week as the third week in April. Its popularity has expanded to encompass the entire month.

A variety of studies show that volunteering brings a sense of happiness and satisfaction to the volunteer. And, of course, it brings value to the organization hosting volunteers — the ability to focus staff on critical tasks, efficiency of using volunteers instead of paying for services and exposing volunteers to the important work being accomplished by the nonprofit. If you’ve wondered about the actual “value” of volunteer time, the national nonprofit Independent Sector (independent

sector.org) has placed an hourly value of volunteer time at $28.54.

Financial literacy

April is also National Financial Literacy Month. Founded on the idea of promoting financial literacy education in schools, the focus on financial empowerment includes organizations who work with adult learners. One virtual opportunity that anyone can benefit from is Money Smart Week (now until April 16), featuring free webinars on budgeting, credit, home ownership and retirement benefits. For more information or to register, visit moneysmartweek.org.

If you’re interested in an exciting volunteer opportunity connected to children and financial literacy, Junior Achievement is a great option. The organization’s mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed, and it offers a variety of programs that connect children in elementary grades through high school with knowledge of personal financial topics, career exploration and exposure to business and economics.

As a Junior Achievement volunteer, you will not only deliver specific lessons but share your real-life experiences and serve as a role model. For specific volunteer opportunities in Lancaster and Lebanon counties, please visit lanc.news/JAVolunteer. For a description of each Junior Achievement program, visit lanc.news/JAOpportunity.

Whether you’re volunteering for a one-time event or giving your time as a regular committee or board member, your contribution is priceless.

According to Winston Churchill: “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.”

To find other opportunities, visit uwlanc.org/volunteer. Volunteer coordinators, please send current and upcoming needs to volunteer@uwlanc.org.

Barbara Zercher is the director of stewardship for the United Way of Lancaster County.