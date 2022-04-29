It has been 5 1/2 years since I sold my house and its contents. In preparing for the sale, the auctioneers checked the attic and discovered the love letters I had written to my boyfriend, later my husband, when he was in the U.S. Army, stationed in Guam. I was unaware that they planned to sell them, but they did, and they were bought by an antiques dealer from Bowmansville.

At the time, they were written, I was a senior in high school. We wrote nearly every day about what was going on in our lives. That year was exciting for me, as I was very involved in the music department of my school. My boyfriend was helping to build the air strip used for the bombers to take off for Vietnam. This was the period between the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

One day, a teenage senior from Douglassville and her mother were perusing the antique shop in Bowmansville when she came across my letters. She bought them, read them, felt like she knew me and did some research to find me. She located me at the retirement community where I reside and wrote and asked if I’d like to get my letters back. I agreed, and she sent them.

I spent all of one afternoon reading them, through tears. I had written one of the letters in study hall and said, “I have to go now, I have to go to gym class — I hate gym!” Sarah, my new friend, wrote, “I hated gym, too!”

At that point, Sarah and I became pen pals. She graduated from high school and sent me her lovely graduation picture. She then went on to graduate from Penn State. While there, she was required to write an essay for one of her classes. She wrote about me and got an A on her paper! Then she sent then she spent a semester in Ireland and sent me a little gift and letters from there. After graduation, she landed a good job in Washington, D.C., and we are still writing. We’ve never met but enjoy a very special friendship with each other.

The author lives in Lititz. She is the widow of Harold Steller.

