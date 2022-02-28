Dementia Friendly Lancaster County will host two seminars featuring Teepa Snow, a dementia educator and advocate for individuals living with dementia or other forms of brain change, on April 13 at Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland.

“Teepa has developed a toolbox of helpful techniques for those who serve people living with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia,” says Steve Klotz, coordinator for Dementia Friendly Lancaster County.

Snow is an occupational therapist with over 40 years of varied clinical and academic experience. She’s education director of the Eastern North Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and helped create the award-winning DVD “Accepting the Challenge: Providing the Best Care for People with Dementia.” Her company Positive Approach to Care collaborates to improve dementia care in over 30 countries worldwide. She developed The GEMS Brain Change Model to understand the progression of dementia and changes in abilities.

“Just like gems, each person is precious, valuable and unique, and given the right setting and care, can shine,” Snow says in an article on her website.

Both seminars will reflect her philosophy based on education, work experience, medical research and firsthand caregiving experiences about dementia and brain change.

“Building a Dementia Friendly Community,” 8-11:30 a.m., costs $20. This seminar is offered for community leaders, businesspeople, organizations and religious groups. It will focus on how to make your location and personal presence more comfortable, manageable and enjoyable for individuals with dementia and those accompanying them.

“Making Moments of Joy for Those Living with Dementia,” 12:30-4 p.m., cost $10. This seminar is for care partners, family members and friends, senior residential direct care staff, home care providers, church visitors and visiting nurses. It will teach how to care for people with a dementia diagnosis.

DFLC is proud to have Snow present the seminars. Klotz believes those who attend will definitely benefit from them.

“Teepa is a dynamic, engaging, funny and often poignant speaker who brings her information across in a memorable and practical way,” he says.

Pre-registration is required at dementiafriendlylancaster.org. Seating is limited. Registration deadline is March 17. Individuals may attend one or both seminars.

Dementia Friendly Lancaster County includes devoted community members, organizations, business and faith-based leaders, as well as those who have been touched by dementia. As a group they strive to offer support, education and resources to people living with dementia and their care partners within the local community. For more information, contact SKlotz@dementiafriendlylancaster.org.