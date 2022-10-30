On Jan. 7, 2011, Mariann Paolantonio, my partner, and I prepared to leave for a much-anticipated cruise from Barcelona, Spain, to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. We flew to Paris, where we were to get a connecting flight to Barcelona to embark on our ship. We arrived in Barcelona with an hour to spare to check into our ship.

We sailed from Barcelona to Alexandria, Egypt, and boarded a bus for our excursion to Cairo, where we were to engage in several activities. On the bus, we were greeted by our guide who introduced us to her companion, a serious-looking gentleman in a leather jacket and a partially hidden gun. He was our security guard. As the bus left the dock, I noticed a black car pull behind us and was told that was more security for our protection.

After our return to the ship, we continued through the Suez Canal on to Safaga, Egypt, to take an excursion to Luxor. We saw the tombs of several pharaohs named Ramses, and from there we went on to the Temple of Karnak and the Temple of Luxor.

On the bus, Mariann became very friendly with the tour guide. In her conversation, she discovered that the tour guide had a Ph.D. in archaeology but could not find a job in her field so she had to be a guide. She also mentioned that there was large-scale unemployment and that there was a lot of unhappiness and talk of revolution.

The bus took us back to the ship and we continued our journey to Dubai. As we left the port, news reached us that a large mob was gathering in Cairo and, in fact, the Arab Spring revolution was happening.

Our cabin was an ocean view, meaning we had a window. The window now was covered over with black cloth. Later we saw our cabin steward who said that the black curtain was to protect us as we made our journey down the Red Sea to our last port. He said there was a danger of Somali pirates.

We went onto the outside decks and found things had changed a great deal. The top three decks were closed. We looked up and saw men dressed in black with binoculars checking the surrounding area. Later on, with closer inspection, we noticed that some of the men we thought we saw, were actually dummies!

Later that day, we had a pirate drill. That was very surreal. We were required to go back to our cabin and then, at the signal, we were to go out to the hallway and place our arms and heads against the wall. That was it. Some pirate drill!

Our cruise down the Red Sea was scheduled to take six days. As I walked around the ship, I noticed that we were being followed by an armed patrol boat. I inquired about this and was told that the cruise line hired the boat and mercenaries (mostly former British Special Air Service commandos) out of an abundance of caution to protect our ship. They were assigned to follow us for three days as we past Somalia.

On the morning of the fourth day, I noticed that the patrol boat was still following us. I than asked one of the officers and he told me that the captain kept them for an extra day because 50 miles from us a Korean tanker had been hijacked a day or two earlier.

The author lives in Lancaster.

