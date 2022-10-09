When my Navy “A school” training finished in Denver, I wanted to go home on leave, but I didn’t have enough money for a flight from Denver to Philadelphia. A classmate was driving back to his station in Florida, and he let me ride along to Atlanta so I could get a shorter flight to Philly.

Three days cross country, crammed in the back seat of a ’58 Chevy, with a one-stage heater, in the end of November, was an adventure. Most of the Midwest that I saw was snowdrifts and straight roads. My mood alternated between sheer boredom and fear that we would be snowbound and stranded on this desolate prairie. We didn’t have time to stop anyplace and do any sightseeing, but we did manage to reach Atlanta without any trouble.

At the Atlanta airport, I immediately got in the military stand-by line to try to get a seat for the next flight to Philly. Military personnel could get the cheapest fares if they traveled in uniform, and there were unsold seats on the plane. There was one flight, and even stand-by seats were filling up fast. I was afraid I wouldn’t get the last seat.

Just as I got to the ticket counter I felt a tap on my shoulder, and I saw an Air Force second lieutenant leering at me. He said, “Sailor, I outrank you.” He wanted that last seat.

The ticket clerk then made my day. He said, “Oh no, in stand-by it’s first come, first served.” Nothing is so soul-satisfying as having a pompous junior officer put down by the lowest ranking enlisted man.

Getting that last seat was victory enough, but my seat turned out to be in first class, the most comfortable chairs on the plane. As I settled in, the stewardess asked if I would like a drink. I ordered a rum and Coke and started to dig out my wallet, when the gentleman next to me made this flight perfect by saying, “Drinks in first class are free.”

I made my connection for Lancaster with Amtrak in Philadelphia, and my dad picked me up at the train station. My transcontinental trek was finally complete.

