As a military aviator who served 20 years, I’ve had my fair share of close calls and brushes with death.

I served three combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, both in the air and on the ground, as well as several other deployments around the world. However, one memorable close call occurred during a training mission right here in the United States.

I was an F/A-18 Hornet pilot based at Marine Corps Air Station, Beaufort, South Carolina. I was leading a new wingman on a practice night bombing mission on a range in coastal Georgia. The tactical portion went smoothly and the new pilot was performing well during his dive bombing runs. The real excitement didn’t occur until our return to base that evening. As the flight leader, I landed first — a normal night landing to a long 12,000-foot runway at Beaufort. Or so it seemed.

Shortly after touchdown, in the span of about 10 seconds, with a cockpit full of flashing warning lights, my hydraulic systems had failed and I had lost my brakes, steering and emergency backup brake systems. I was along for the ride, now pointed towards the edge of the runway. Since I was not aimed down the runway, I could no longer simply take off again to work out the problem in the air, as our emergency procedures dictate, and I was not able to stop the aircraft. A perfect conundrum.

The ground at the edges of the paved portion of the runway slope away and into concrete drainage ditches to direct stormwater away and prevent puddling on the runway. This successfully prevents dangerous hydroplaning but makes for a hazardous obstacle course for a fighter plane that is hurtling towards the earthen slope.

In the time compression that occurs during moments of stress such as this, my mind quickly recalled stories I had heard of aircraft flipping over in tragic fatal accidents that had occurred in similar situations. It is the closest I have come to pulling the ejection handle, which would have shot me into the air on a rocket-propelled seat, deployed a parachute — which, in theory had enough time to open and soften my impact with terra firma. I opted to stay in the jet and ride it out. I estimate that I was traveling around 50 to 60 mph when I left the runway. I quickly shut down my engines, offered a quick prayer and hoped for the best.

Fortunately, it had rained in the previous days and the ground was soft. The tires dug into the ground and the jet and I quickly came to rest a few yards from the concrete trench, upright and in one piece. I unclenched my seat cushion, as the saying goes, exhaled deeply and told the control tower that I was in the dirt. At first, they didn’t understand. To them, I had simply disappeared — it was night, my lights were off since I shut down the engines, and they couldn’t see me.

After I convinced them that I really was off the runway, they sounded the alarm and a slew of crash/fire/rescue trucks came racing up the runway, lights flashing. They arrived and quickly realized I was fine and the aircraft was in one piece, if a little muddy. I was still trying to figure out what had happened to get me to this point when I noticed a trail of hydraulic fluid on the runway. I asked the fire chief to help me investigate and follow the trail in his truck. We traveled back thousands of feet to my landing point and there on the runway we saw the cause of the incident — a coyote, cleanly cut in two by my right main landing gear! I hadn’t seen it in the dark or felt the impact, but it hit with such force that it severed all of the hydraulic lines to the brakes and bled out all of the fluid. That’s why my brakes, steering and emergency brakes didn’t work.

Over the next few hours, I helped with the recovery efforts of the aircraft — essentially yanking it out of the mud with the biggest vehicle we had on base. Luckily there was very little damage.

Our expert maintenance Marines replaced the hydraulic lines, checked the function of the gear and brakes and had it flying a few days later. That night, I filled out some paperwork and went home, exhausted. I made it into bed around 4 in the morning, kissed my sleeping wife, thankful to be alive.

A few follow-up stories:

1. In typical fashion of Marine Corps dark humor, a silhouette of a coyote was painted on the nose of the aircraft as a “kill” and my callsign was temporarily changed to “Roadrunner” in reference to the Warner Brothers cartoon featuring the dueling duo.

2. Had I been a little quicker thinking after the incident, I would have taken the coyote halves to a taxidermist and had them properly preserved. Perhaps I could have procured an old F/A-18 tire and wheel and made a diorama of the incident to display as a unique conversation piece!

3. Knowing that the tight-knit Marine Corps aviation community would likely spread the story of a jet going off the runway, I wanted to make sure my wife heard it from me first. I awoke with her the next morning and in my best cool, calm fighter pilot way, explained the coyote, lack of brakes and steering, runway edge, concrete ditches and how everything is fine now. I wasn’t sure how she would take all of that, but she quickly gasped and exclaimed “that poor coyote!”

Well that wasn’t quite the point I was hoping she would take away from the whole story!

While the death of a coyote is indeed sad, perhaps I underplayed the fact that her husband had almost bought the farm!

The author lives in Lancaster.

