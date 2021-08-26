After pools throughout Lancaster County close for the season Labor Day, there will be one last summer splash: pool parties for the dogs.

These final swims have vaccine mandates, at least for the dogs.

Throughout the county, dog swims have grown through the past few years. In 2020, some pools didn’t open because of the pandemic and one pool canceled its popular doggie dip to keep people safe. This year, dog swims are back.

“It’s such a happy day and we need that,” says Jean Wentz, program director at the Ephrata Recreation Center, which is bringing back the dog swim at Ephrata Community Pool.

Every year, the Millersville Lions Club Pool welcomes more dogs to its swim, says president Pat Benson.

“People keep asking us, ‘Can you do more than one?’” she says.

Here are more details about five local dog swims:

Lititz Springs Pool Doggie Swim

Where: Lititz Springs Pool, 201 Maple St., Lititz

When: Tuesday, Sept. 7 and Wednesday, Sept. 8, 4-7 p.m.

Cost: $10 per dog per day with proceeds supporting the pool’s latest renovations. Register online.

Rules: Bring proof of rabies vaccination, license, leash and clean-up supplies.

More information: lititzrec.com, Facebook or call 717-626-5096

Doggie Dip

Where: Southern End Community Association Pool, 299 Park Ave., Quarryville.

When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Donations of $5 per dog will benefit the association.

Rules: Bring proof of vaccines. If your dog is not friendly, do not attend.

More information: Call the association’s main office, 717-806-0123 or secarec.org.

Pooches in the Pool

Where: Conestoga Pines Pool, 200 Arthur E. Morris Parkway, Lancaster

When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register online. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 12.

Cost: Free.

Rules: Bring leash, collar and proof of rabies vaccination. Dogs must be spayed or neutered. Handlers must be at least 16 years old. People ages 2 and older must wear face masks and practice social distancing.

More information: lancasterrec.org

Mike Schaeffer Doggie Dip

Where: Millersville Lions Club Pool, 314 N. Prince St., Millersville. (The event’s new name is in honor of Schaeffer, who has been promoted to second vice district governor in Lions Club.)

When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $10 per dog with proceeds donated to local animal charities.

Rules: Your dog is your responsibility.

More information: facebook.com/lionsclubpool or 717-872-2071.

Dog Days of Summer Dog Swim

Where: Ephrata Community Pool, 418 Vine St., Ephrata.

When: Saturday, Sept. 11, noon to 3 p.m.

Cost: $7 per dog.

Rules: Bring proof of rabies vaccination. Each dog must be accompanied by an adult.

More information: Facebook