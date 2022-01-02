Consider scheduling time to volunteer during 2022

This week, I opened a new 2022 calendar. It is a blank canvas waiting to be filled with activities and events that matter to our family. There is excitement and expectation that accompanies planning ahead for the new year. When we add activities to our calendar, it shows that they are valued as worthy of our time and investment.

If you’re reading this column, you already know the benefits of volunteering for both our community and your own well-being. As you begin to proactively schedule your activities for 2022, consider the benefits of using your time and talents at least once a month to help others. There are always ample opportunities to get involved.

— The Blood Donor Center at Lancaster General Health: Donating blood is a great way to help neighbors in need. Your donated blood and platelets can save the lives of trauma victims, Lancaster General Health patients having surgeries, new mothers and babies, and people receiving cancer treatment. Visit lanc.news/LGHBloodDonor or call 717-544-0177 and choose option No. 1.

— Hands Across the Street: The Columbia Presbyterian Church provides support for the people of Columbia and nearby areas, including a food ministry, clothing bank and a shelter and restart day center. Volunteers are currently needed at the shelter y from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. shifts are needed every night. To volunteer, send an email to office@columbia

has.org. Donations of hats, gloves, scarves, hand warmers, hand sanitizer, antibacterial cleaning wipes and shower, toilet and window cleaning products are also needed. For more information, contact Regina Cooper at 717-684-6271 or visit columbiahas.org.

— Humane League of Lancaster County: You don’t have to be a “people person” to volunteer. Turn your love of animals into action by providing animal care, dog walking, assisting with the Healthy Pets Initiative or even organizing back office paperwork. Minimum age is 14; teens aged 14-17 are required to volunteer with a parent or legal guardian. For more information, call 717-393-6551 or email volunteer@humanepa.org. Donations of puzzle feeders, kitten milk replacer, CareFresh small mammal bedding, dry cat food, martingale collars of all sizes are also needed.

— Ask your local schools about their needs. Schools have lists of needed winter items for their students as well as needs for cleaning supplies and other items for keeping our community of learners safe. Volunteers may also be needed; clearances are required. Visit the website of your local district for more information.

— Meals on Wheels delivers nourishing, low-cost meals to people who are temporarily or permanently ill; elderly and living alone; or homebound or convalescing. Lancaster County is covered by eight Meals on Wheels operations with various volunteer needs, including visitation, delivery, administrative, and cooking. Find out more by contacting your local service representative:

— Christiana/Gap: Selma Wells at 610-593-5467.

— Ephrata Area Social Services: Barb at 717-733-4846.

— Lancaster: call 717-392-4842.

— Lititz: Barbara Flosdorf at 717-626-2500.

— Manheim: Gerry Geib at 717-537-6152 or ggeib@comcast.net.

— Millersville: Cheryl Zegers at 717-872-2415, office@mamow.org or visiting www.mamow.org.

— New Holland: Betty, Judy or Shirley at 717-354-9150.

— Paradise: Marie Glass, 717-392-4842.

— Solanco: Diane Waltman, 717-786-3426.

Laurel Greer is community initiatives associate for United Way of Lancaster County.