When the Kmart at Kendig Square, Willow Street, announced it was closing, we got a text from our youngest son’s friend, telling us about the closing and saying he remembered how we’d take him and our son there and always had a fun time. Whenever he’d see a Kmart, he’d think of us. Our youngest son is 35.

Our first two children, who are 54 and 51, went to the Kmart on Lincoln Highway East. How we remember the “blue light specials” at both Kmarts! Whenever we’d hear the call for the blue light special we’d all run to it.

Anyone remember the Trax sneakers? That was the sneakers we all got. When our kids got older and other name brands were popular, we’d tell our kids we’d give them the money for Trax sneakers, and if they wanted another brand, they’d have to pay the rest. Kmart was our saving store. A lot of fun memories!

Well, my husband, Dave, is a sentimental soul. He visited the Kmart a couple of times before it closed and kept asking me to go, too. He said that mostly all the merchandise was sold, but they still had a lot of women’s clothes. I’ve been known, throughout the years to buy many things from Kmart.

I agreed to go, but told him I wasn’t going to buy something just to buy something. I no sooner went through the front door when I spotted two sweaters — bright pink and bright yellow. I cried out, “I love those sweaters!” and went running over to them. I bought two for me and two for a friend. I left the store with two huge shopping bags full.

My husband was having a blast, taking my picture all through the store and of me leaving with my big bags of goodies.

My husband was able to get a Kmart T-shirt, and asked about the blue light.but it was already taken. He was bummed.

After Kmart closed and they were preparing it for the new store, unbeknownst to me, he kept going by and asking what they were going to do with the Kmart signs on the sides of the building. The workers didn’t know.

Evidently, he kept stopping by, and one of the workers told him they’d try to save a sign for him if they could. One day he was driving by and saw the new signs up for the new store. His heart sank, and he drove around to the back of the store. He was so happy to see the Kmart signs propped up against the wall. He hurried home and got his truck and went back to pick them up. One of the workers that he had talked to gave him a thumbs up, and he smiled in appreciation.

He drove home that day with his prized possessions and came into the house with a big smile on his face and said, “Come out and see what I got!”

Needless to say, I was speechless when I saw two Kmart signs in my driveway. My husband went and put his Kmart shirt on, and I took his picture with the signs and sent them to our kids. They loved it, and so did our youngest son’s friend.

It was hot and we needed to make room for them in our garage, so they were in our driveway for quite a few days. I can only imagine what our neighbors thought.

Every time we walked by the signs, we sang the Kmart song. Kmart WASour saving store.

The author lives in Lancaster.