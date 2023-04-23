In 1977, at age 38, I took an extended trip that put me in New Zealand in January, the middle of their summer. Stratford is a small town on the North Island, just east of Egmont National Park. At a local pub, I asked if anyone was interested in climbing the mountain (which is now named Taranaki Maunga). The response was complete disinterest, so I decided to climb it myself.

I rode to the trail head in a taxi, driven by, I think, an Eastern European immigrant, who maybe knew only a little more about the place than I did.

The start of the trail, at about 3,200 feet elevation, was also the start of the snow. The weather was clear and mild, with no wind. My geological field boots were ideal for kicking steps in snow, which was not icy or slushy — just firm enough with a more solid, packing a few inches down.

Kick, step. Kick, step. Kick, step. I made my way up the mountain. The top is about 8,100 feet, so my vertical climb was over 9/10 of a mile. The whole mountain is much bigger than this — its shape and rocks extending down to sea level or below. I had started my hike at the snow line. At the top, I was on the rim of a small crater, partially filled with snow, and with no steam or gas is coming out.

Taranaki Maunga is a stratovolcano like the Cascades, now extinct, or at least dormant. New Zealand is an important plate tectonic boundary — the contact between the Pacific plate, and the Australian plate; there are several active hot spring areas on the North Island, and at least one is developed for geothermal energy.

As I made my way along the crater rim, I met two hikers. They gaped at me. “Are you up here by yourself?! If you get caught by the rangers, they’ll boot you off this mountain, and probably penalize you for breaking a whole bunch of rules.” The magnitude of my folly became apparent.

I had combined, ignorance, stupidity and carelessness into a stunning example of bad mountaineering behavior. I had let the beautiful weather lead me into thinking in terms of an easy walk up a big hill. Any thought of regulation had never entered my mind.

The two hikers left me, and my only thought was to get off the mountain fast. I’ve gone up on the east, or northeast side, and the few hundred feet of walking along the summit crater had put me on the southeast side. I decided to go down as directly as possible, and the condition of the snow was again in my favor. I could take a long step and slide on my boots — 2, 3, 4 feet. Another step, another slide. Step, slide. Step, slide. I dropped hundreds of feet in just a few minutes. It was the fastest descent of a mountain I ever made.

Better than 3/4 of the way down, I came upon volcanic rock with very little snow on it. Composed of ash mixed with pieces up to fist size, it was easy to walk on and offered a solid path to leave the mountain. However, after walking some hundreds of feet down, I realized that this area of rock ended were two shallow troughs of snow came together. To my left, across one of these troughs, another area of rock seemed to continue on down much further. I figured that if I crossed that last little bit of snow to the other rocky area, I had it made. Fate figured otherwise.

I had taken only a few steps when I slipped, and was totally out of control! Flat on my back, feet first, I was being carried along on a snow slide. It wasn’t an avalanche, with snow in turmoil, but a smooth slippage of a lot of snow on an icy substrate. The shallow troughs were actually snow chutes, and I was in trouble. All I could do was to spread my arms and my legs. As I slid, snow piled up in my armpits and between my legs. A short eternity later I stopped, but the snow to my right, at arm’s length, kept sliding. SHHHHHHH, it sounded for another short eternity. Then, finally, it, too, stopped. I was on the correct side of the chute, so I took the chance of standing up and going several more steps to get to the rocky area. I spent the next few minutes picking snow off my jacket, out of my pockets, out of my camera case, out of my boots.

I walked to the bottom and reached the end of the snow. A bit farther along I passed an animal, skeleton — some sort of goat — judging by the horns, and I thought about the possibilities in our relative life conditions. Sometimes, just one misstep can make you the goat, and I had taken a number of them on this day. I continued on my trip, and try to remember (until the next time): There’s a point beyond which it’s not safe to trust to luck.

The author, a retired, geologist, lives in West Lampeter Township.

