It was 1971 and I was a military policeman in Da Nang, Vietnam. It was Christmas Day, and I was dog tired having just worked 12 hours, pulling guard duty all night. I stumbled back to my “hooch” and quickly dropped off to sleep. I was awakened at 2 p.m. by the sound of music. I was very groggy and listened for a few minutes in bed, and I realized I was hearing Christmas carols!

I dressed and stumbled outside hearing the music louder and crystal clear. I was trying to find the source of the music. I turned around in all directions and could not find who was playing the music; it seemed to be coming from everywhere. One of my buddies walked by my hooch, and I asked, “Who’s playing the Christmas music?” He turned his head skyward and pointed at a small aircraft circling our base. We had 200 military policemen at our camp, just west of the sprawling Da Nang Air Base, and the plane was one I recognized as a twin-engine Cessna, also known as an O-2 Skymaster.

I told my buddy, “No way that music is coming from that aircraft. He’s too high. We’d never be able to hear the music that well over the sound of the two engines!” He said, “Check out the tail of the plane.” The Skymaster had twin tail booms, and attached to the right side boom, facing down and slightly rearward, was a large speaker.

I was still doubtful the music was coming from a circling aircraft, several thousand feet high. My buddy said, “When he turns and heads back toward us, you’ll hear the music fade for a few seconds until the speaker faces us again.” And sure enough, the music faded as he turned and then got louder as the plane was directly overhead again.

The twin-engine Cessna was used by the Air Force as a Forward Air Controller, or FAC. They directed the fighter bombers to the enemy positions using smoke rockets. I later learned that these same planes were also used in psychological warfare. A large speaker would broadcast information to enemy troops in their language, encouraging them to “chu hoi,” or switch sides and fight for the the South Vietnamese army. The same planes would also drop leaflets about the chu hoi program. I have one of those leaflets in my Vietnam collection. Not many soldiers ever saw these planes used in that role.

As I listened to the familiar carols beamed down on our base, I smiled as I realized this gesture was indeed psychological warfare. I would love to have the chance to thank the pilot who flew for 30 minutes over my camp. He encouraged me that Christmas Day! I remember the last song that was played that afternoon was Bing Crosby singing, “I’m dreaming of a white Christmas.”

Wow, I was dreaming of a white Christmas. I didn’t get one that year, but my spirits were lifted by that old familiar Christmas song. I was home for Christmas in 1972, where my chances of a white Christmas were so much better!

The author lives in East Petersburg.

