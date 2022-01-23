Finally! I had always wondered why my two older brothers had picked on me so much when I was younger.

At age 60, on Feb. 3, 1997, both my brothers phoned to wish me a happy birthday. They were 6 and 7 years older than me.

For the first time, my oldest brother told me this story. When Mother was pregnant with me, she didn’t show much — so these two boys didn’t realize that she was going to the hospital to have a baby. In fact, Daddy told them, “Your mother is going to be away for a few days, but when she comes back, we will have a surprise for you.”

Oh boy, now their minds were wondering, “What could it be?” Just a month earlier, their best friend, Howard Lehman, had received an electric train for Christmas. And they thought, hopefully, “Maybe that’s going to be our surprise.”

So, when my parents came bringing the actual surprise ... what a disappointment I was.

I thanked my brother for telling me this.

Things had gotten better through the years. We all three reached adulthood, but I still held some feelings about the way they had picked on me.

I told this to a Christian friend. He said, “Wayne, you need to ask their forgiveness.” I replied loudly, “For what?” He said, “For hating them.” Wow, I had never thought of that. I wasn’t convinced that this was good advice, and I told him so.

But a few years later, at our mother’s funeral, I spoke to each of them privately.

“Do you remember how you used to tease me and pick on me?” They each nodded. “Well, I’ve carried some resentment toward you. Will you forgive me?”

They each responded by laughing. But it cleared the air, as far as I was concerned. And the last years between us were the best.

I will now turn 85, God willing. And I’ve come to believe that they didn’t really dislike me — they were two fun-loving boys. And it often happened when my parents weren’t around.

My brothers are both gone now, and I truly miss them. Howard Lehman is still living; he’s in his 90s. He can vouch for the truth of this story!

The author lives in Elizabethtown and is pastor of Cedar Hill Community Church.

