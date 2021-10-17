As usual, it was a bitterly cold day in Lockport, New York, in April 1952.

Twenty-five long-faced draftees stood on the steps of the local post office, waiting to have the group photo taken.

We were already sworn in. We were GIs — government issue. I and 10 others were shipped to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, for basic training.

While there, I became friends with a guy named Mike. It turned out, at home, we only lived two miles apart. After eight weeks of basic, I was shipped off to Fort Belvoir, Virginia. I had no idea what happened to Mike

I was in the army for three years and, upon discharge, returned to my old life. After about three months, I was walking across a parking lot and heard, “Hey, Bob!”. It was Mike.

More than three years had gone by, and we met by chance in a parking lot.

We renewed our friendship and, after about a month, he asked me to go with him to visit his sister, who worked for Kodak in Rochester.

I couldn’t believe it — his sister, Frieda, single and beautiful.

For about a month, I tried a number of times to get a date with her, to no avail. Probably a year went by, and I ran into Frieda, who was visiting, and Mike’s new wife. We all went to dinner that night, and Frieda and I really really hit it off.

We dated for about six months and got to know each other, and were married in 1960.

I was 28 and Frieda was 27 when we were married. We always said we just waited for each other.

Frieda passed away nine years ago, and not a day goes by but that I think, if Mike had not spotted me in a parking lot, after 3 1/2 years, I would not have had 52 years with a wonderful woman.

The author lives in Lititz.

If you know an interesting story, please write it in 600 words or less and send it to Mary Ellen Wright, LNP editorial department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA, 17608-1328, email it to features@lnpnews. com. Please include your phone number and the name of the town you live in.