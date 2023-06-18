With warmer weather here and schools out it feels like the entire county has jumped into summertime activities. I encourage you to add volunteering to your list of summer activities.

Many organizations depend on community volunteers, and there are volunteer opportunities available for individuals, families and groups, no matter your experience level, area of interest, or time available.

Here are three different ways to volunteer to support organizations that serve our community.

Lancaster Central Market

The Lancaster Central Market is the oldest continuously running public market in the United States, opening as an outdoor market in 1730. The market is a special piece of Lancaster County, providing a space for both residents and visitors to find fresh farm products and a variety of stands offering things to eat. It is run by the Lancaster Central Market Trust, a nonprofit organization that relies on volunteers to help maintain, preserve and share the market’s unique history.

The Central Market is looking for volunteers to help run the information stand at the market. Volunteers help answer questions, provide information about the market, and sell market merchandise. Training is provided.

In addition, a volunteer after-market supervisor is needed to help supervise distribution of leftover food from the market at the end of the day to people who need it. For more information or to volunteer, please visit tinyurl.com/LancCentralMarket.

National Watch & Clock Museum

The National Watch & Clock Museum in Columbia has North America’s largest collection of timepieces from around the world. The museum was established in 1977, providing exhibits of watches and clocks to demonstrate the artistry and science of timepieces of all shapes and sizes.

The National Watch & Clock Museum is looking for volunteer docents to help lead group educational programs at the museum. Docents do not need to be experts on watches, clocks or timekeeping, but do need to be willing to learn about how to point out and discuss pieces in the museum collection.

Training and mentoring by museum staff is provided, and there is a script that docents can follow. Docents are usually needed when there are large tours and groups at the museum, typically between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week. For more information or to volunteer, please visit tinyurl.com/WatchandClock.

The Common Wheel

The Common Wheel is a bicycle nonprofit in Lancaster that works to revolutionize people and places using the energy and equity of bicycles. They run programs for youth and adults, including programs where youth learn to repair bicycles and bicycles are restored to give to children who need them most.

The Common Wheel is looking for volunteers to help support their programs. The first need is Earn-a-Bike volunteers. The Earn-a-Bike program equips youth to repair a bicycle that they take home at the end of the program. Students learn about the science behind bicycles and how to repair their bike during four, two-hour classes. Volunteers assist the class instructor by helping students and participating in group rides.

The second need is youth bike workshop volunteers. The youth bike workshop provides basic bike repairs and reduced-cost parts, so youth have safer bicycles to ride. Volunteers assist The Common Wheel’s staff and the students coming in for bicycle service. Volunteer training in bicycle repair and maintenance is provided. Background checks are required for these roles.

In addition, there is also drop-in volunteering on Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. All ages are welcome and no prior experience is required. For more information or to volunteer, please visit tinyurl.com/TheCommonWheel.

More opportunities

The United Way of Lancaster County’s Get Connected volunteer portal connects community members with hundreds of projects every year.

Be sure to visit us at uwlanc.galaxydigital.com regularly and sign up for updates as new volunteer opportunities are submitted.

Joel Janisewski is director of the volunteer center and community listening for United Way of Lancaster Count