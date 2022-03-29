Historians and admirers of fiery abolitionist Thaddeus Stevens are ready to celebrate the 19th-century Radical Republican congressman's 230th birthday this weekend with activities including seminars, banquets, the dedication of a new Stevens statue in Gettysburg and the showing of a new video about Stevens and that statue.

The observance takes place over three days — Friday, April 1, through Sunday, April 3 — in three significant places in Stevens’ life — Lancaster, Gettysburg and Caledonia State Park in Franklin County.

(Stevens was born in Vermont April 4, 1792).

Ross Hetrick, president of the Gettysburg-based Thaddeus Stevens Society, said the society is organizing the tribute weekend.

The new bronze statue of Stevens, commissioned and paid for with money raised by the Stevens society, has been created in bronze by Tennessee artist Alex Paul Loza, a native of Peru. It shows Stevens in a long coat, walking forward, cane in hand; Stevens walked with a limp because of a club foot.

The statue stands in front of the Adams County Courthouse in Gettysburg.

“Right down the block from a statue of (Abraham Lincoln), you’ll have Thaddeus Stevens, raging forth, clutching the 14th Amendment in his hand,” Hetrick said. Stevens is known as the "father of the 14th Amendment” to the U.S. Constitution, which granted citizenship to formerly enslaved people, and guaranteed all citizens equal protection under law.

All of the events for the weekend are free, Hetrick said, except for event banquets in Lancaster and Gettysburg, which are $50 per person.

Lancaster

The events centered in Lancaster, which Stevens represented in Congress during the 1850s and 1860s and where he lived, practiced law and participated in the Underground Railroad, will take place Friday. Here’s the schedule:

10 to 11 a.m.: There will be a free tour of portions of the Thaddeus Stevens & Lydia Hamilton Smith Historic Site at the corner of Vine and South Queen streets.

The site includes Stevens’ home and law offices and the home of Smith — his longtime housekeeper and business manager.

In an email, Thomas Ryan, president and CEO of LancasterHistory, said he will facilitate the tour, and give an update on the organization’s planning process for future development of the historic site.

Because the site is still under development, the tour of the site will be restricted to the areas that are safe for visitors to see.

“Folks will enter on Vine Street at the ground level and will see the first floor of the Kleiss Tavern and the first floor of the Stevens & Smith house,” Ryan wrote. “Then we’ll proceed to the overlook behind the house and tavern, where visitors will be able to see down into the large future display area.”

Noon to 2 p.m.: A seminar will be held at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, 750 E. King St., but will also be available to stream live via Zoom. The seminar features Bradley R. Hoch, author of “Thaddeus Stevens in Gettysburg, the Making of an Abolitionist,” talking about Stevens’ role in the events surrounding the Buckshot War of 1838 — when a mob seized the state government over a contested election. Hetrick will also be speaking about Stevens and the movies.

4:30 p.m.: An annual ceremony will be held at Stevens’ grave in Shreiner-Concord Cemetery at Mulberry and Chestnut streets, featuring remarks from historians and representatives of Stevens College.

5:30 p.m.: A banquet in the Mellor Building at Stevens College will feature a keynote speaker yet to be announced; cost is $50 per person.

“We haven’t had a banquet for two years because of COVID,” Hetrick said. “Usually, every year we have the graveside ceremony, and we have a dinner afterwards. ... But, with this being the 230th (birthday observance), every ten years we have a bigger event.”

While many of those attending will be members of the Stevens society, Hetrick added, “it’s open to anyone. People are coming from across the country.”

7:30 p.m.: A video titled “Remembering, Honoring, Preserving the Legacy of Thaddeus Stevens,” by filmmakers David Sollenberger and David Atkinson, will be shown in Mellor Building. Hetrick said the film features interviews with historians, Stevens experts and the new statue’s sculptor, Loza.

Registration is required for the seminar, banquet and video showing; email Hetrick at info@thaddeusstevenssociety.com.

Gettysburg

On Saturday, the action moves to Gettysburg, where Stevens lived and practiced law from 1816 to 1842, before moving to Lancaster.

The schedule there is as follows:

10 a.m. to noon.: A seminar will be held at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 30 Chambersburg St. Speakers participating via Zoom are Bruce Levine, author of “Thaddeus Stevens: Civil War Revolutionary, Fighter for Racial Justice,” and Fergus Bordewich, author of “Congress at War,” which details Stevens’ role during the Civil War. Again, the seminar is free, but registration is required, and a streaming link will be available for those who can’t attend in person.

Noon to 2 p.m.: Those interested will have free time to see Stevens artifacts at 27 E. Stevens St. or at the Seminary Ridge Museum, 111 Seminary Ridge, Hetrick said, or take a walking tour of Gettysburg with Licensed Town Guides (gbltg.com).

2-4 p.m.: The dedication of the Stevens statue will happen in front of the Adams County Courthouse, 111 Baltimore St. From 2-3 p.m., the 46th Pennsylvania Brass Band will provide 19th-century music. The dedication ceremony, which Loza will attend, is set to begin at 3 p.m.

6-8 p.m.: A banquet will be held at the Majestic Theater, 25 Carlisle St.; cost is $50 per person.

9 p.m.: The Stevens legacy video will be shown in the lot behind the Transit Terminal at 103 Carlisle St.; it’s free, but bring a chair.

Caledonia State Park

Sunday’s events take place in the main conference room at this state park at 101 Pine Grove Road, near the intersection of routes 30 and 233, in Fayetteville. From 1837-68, Stevens owned the Caledonia iron furnace, where the park now stands.

10 a.m. to noon: Economist William A. Darity of Duke University and folklorist A. Kirsten Mullen, co-authors of “From Here to Equality, Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century,” will speak. Darity will talk about Stevens’ post-Civil War attempts to confiscate property from Southern planters and redistribute it to newly freed slaves. Mullen will speak on efforts by Stevens, Sen. Charles Sumner and abolitionist Wendell Phillips to secure full citizens’ rights for Black Americans from 1861-66. The talk is free, and a light lunch will be served.

1-3 p.m.: The weekend will end with a business meeting of the Thaddeus Stevens Society a tour of the park’s blacksmith shop.

For more information on any of the weekend’s events, visit thaddeusstevenssociety.com/birthday or call 717-253-0099.