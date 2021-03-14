A spike in COVID-19 cases has also created a rise in unemployment in our area.

Many of the services that operate to assist job seekers have moved online, but for those who have difficulty connecting digitally, employment specialists at PA CareerLink of Lancaster County have come up with an idea that will allow them to serve a larger population of residents while keeping everyone safe.

Comprising a network of local agencies, CareerLink serves as a connecting link between Lancaster County residents and area businesses. Despite being closed to the public due to the pandemic, they have continued to come up with innovative ways to continue to serve the community.

“Job seekers are invited to attend one of three community drive-thru events happening this month. Guests will simply pull into a parking spot to meet with a PA CareerLink Lancaster County team member from the comfort of their vehicle,” explains Judy Wechter, site administrator at CareerLink. “A team member will greet you from the passenger side window to learn about your employment and training needs.”

These events will work to disseminate employee resources, address training and skills gaps and highlight education options. CareerLink is currently seeking volunteers to assist with these events.

Volunteers will be on-site to direct traffic flow, assist with distributing tote bags and supplying general information and assistance. Shifts will start at 9 a.m. and run through 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at Liberty Place in Lancaster city; Friday, March 26, at the Ephrata Public Library; and Saturday, March 27, at Columbia High School. The events will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you are interested in volunteering with an upcoming community drive-thru event with CareerLink, please contact Judy Wechter at 717-509-5613, ext. 349, or jwechter@jobs4lancaster.com.

For questions about attending one of the sessions as a job seeker, visit Jobs4Lancaster.com or call 717-584-4932.

Other volunteer opportunities

Here are some other ways that you can get involved in the community:

• Meals on Wheels of Lancaster is looking for volunteers to help with kitchen prep, driving, visiting and administration. The organization strives to provide a variety of volunteer opportunities while taking into consideration the skills and interests of the individual.

Interested volunteers can learn more by visiting MealsOnWheelsOfLancaster.

org/Volunteer or contacting Doug Hopwood at doug@lancastermow.org or 717-392-4842.

• Foster families are needed for dogs. Each week at Pitties.Love.Peace, they are overwhelmed with requests to help dogs in need, both from overcrowded shelters and owners who can no longer care for their dog. In order to help any dog, the organization needs a suitable match in a foster family willing to open their hearts and home to a furry friend in need.

Pitties.Love.Peace is in need of reliable foster families for dogs of all ages, sizes, energy levels and temperaments. If you would like more information about fostering for Pitties.Love.Peace, please email info@pittieslovepeace.com for more details.

Nonprofit organizations in Lancaster County are encouraged to publish volunteer needs in this column. For a copy of submission guidelines, or for answers to questions about volunteering in Lancaster County, contact United Way’s Volunteer Center at 717-824-8122 or email Volunteer@UWLanc.org.

Audrey Lilley is the manager of volunteerism and advocacy at United Way of Lancaster County.