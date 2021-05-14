A benefit to support female veterans fighting cancer will be held Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. at the Reinholds Carnival Grounds. This first of its kind event, sponsored by Team Jennifer Cahill Charities grew out of the founder's own battle with cancer.

In May 2020, Jen was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, which is metastatic. Her cancer is deemed treatable but not curable. A 45 year USAF veteran, Jen soon came to the realization that she did not have life or burial insurance. Family and friends rallied to help Jen and her family prepay her final expenses and arrangements. It was during this time that Jen and her husband, Mike, himself a US Army (PAARNG) a veteran was approached by various other female vets in the position - terminally ill without the means of taking care of their final expenses.

Still, in service to others and their nation, Jen and Mike stepped forward to help, forming their foundation. By December their 5013C organization was created, with a purpose focused on assisting female veterans in need.

"While it is true that all honorably discharged veterans can be buried in a national cemetery, there are expenses that fall to the family," noted Denises Sheridan, events coordinator for the group. "It is not free and there are limited to either a National Cemetery or an authorized cemetery to utilize the benefits that they are offered (at an) expense to the family." Quite a day of fun is planned for May 15. The event will be a ride and drive event, coupled with a car, bike and truck show. Crafters, food and other product vendors are planned to be on sight at Reinhold Carnival Grounds located at 38 W. Main Street in Reinholds. Live bands and a DJ will add to the fun as will a Chinese auction and awards to participants.

Pre-registration is requested for participants in the car and truck show as well as the ride event. Donation for participants is $15. Donations for spectators are $10 for a day of family fun.

Kickstands go up and engines for the ride events start at noon. A 20-mile car cruise is planned as well as a 32-mile escorted motorcycle cruise. For pre-registration call 717715-3933 or 717-371-3035 or check Facebook.com/teamjennifercahillcharitiesor tjcc.site.

Mike serves as the charity's director. He said the goal was to raise $15,000 at this first event. While so far no corporate sponsors have stepped forward to assist the fledgling organization get started, little more than five months in, events such as this may help draw attention to its mission.

"We do have a following and support from local motorcycle riding clubs, including Amvets Riders Post 19, Christian Motorcycle Assoc, America First RC and several others," Mike explained. "We also have individual support and support from local businesses in the way of product and material donations. We do have one small business, Vaccuflo, who sponsored the venue for the event." Yet from this local start, Mike and Jen have their sights on being able to help female vets nationwide. Recognizing they are not alone in what they experienced, they want to help as many others, so their mission is not just about raising money, it's about raising awareness.

"Jen loves to ride and likes to see old cars and trucks," noted Mike. "We believe that the motorcycle community does a lot of good and rallies for causes." He explained that despite a false stigma among the biker and hot-rod and classic car communities, by involving them he hopes to reach a greater swath of the community to raise awareness about female veterans fighting cancer without readily available finances for final expenses.

For those unable to attend the May 15 event but interested in contributing, financial contributions can be made by check payable to Team Jennifer Cahill Charity, PO Box 36 Akron, 17501 ( TJCC or TJCCharities are both acceptable) online via square at checkout. square.site/merchant/ML12X3HYYPJCX/checkout/7TTS7 PRTVLOB6LNWLA76GE6A or Paypal and via PayPal.me/ tjcc2021.

The organization is still in need of volunteers to help in many various ways. It is also looking to help any terminally-diagnosed female veteran cancer patient who may be in need of help with their final expenses.

Gary P. Klinger has been a freelance journalist with the Ephrata Review since 2006. He welcomes your questions via email at klingerglobal@gmail.com.