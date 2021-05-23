A neighbor boy, Larry Schwilk, age 8, and I, age 11, both of us living in Orwigsburg, Schuylkill County, arrived on Aug. 15, 1955, at Camp Miller, a Lutheran boys camp at Shawnee on the Delaware River, for two weeks of camping.

Larry’s brother Sandy, age 16, had already been there as a camp counselor for the summer.

It started raining all day Aug. 17, and when we woke on Aug. 18, the Delaware River had risen 20 feet, to the top of the banks it banks. Our cabin was no more than 100 feet away.

By the time we finished breakfast, the river overflowed its banks and reached our cabin. The counselors decided to evacuate the camp, and by the time we started to leave, we had to walk across a farmer’s cornfield 100 yards wide, in chest-high water, holding hands in a human chain.

We reached an elevated dry road, and pickup trucks drove us to Camp Ministerium, a Lutheran girls camp, which was several miles on higher ground — never to be impacted by flood waters.

We arrived in wet clothes, which we wore until we arrived home on Aug. 22. We had no change of clothes or toiletries, nor could we take a shower until arriving home.

Larry and I slept on a barn floor, sharing a wool blanket. We had two small meals a day — breakfast and supper — and no snacks. We spent our days sitting and watching the river, and Camp Miller, flooded up to the cabin rooftops.

Since there were no phone communications, our parents didn’t know if we were alive or dead for four days, until Aug. 21.

That’s when an Orwigsburg pilot, Felix Bartush, flew Mrs. Schwilk in his plane to the East Stroudsburg airport and drove to the camp to find us alive and well. Since all the roads, bridges and railroad tracks had been flooded and washed out in the area, the only way in or out was by airplane.

The next day, my father arranged to have a local pilot, Ned Dolan, in John Miller’s plane from Port Carbon, fly in and take all three of us back home. Our first airplane ride!

Several other camps along the Delaware River flooded overnight, on Aug. 17 and 18, resulting in numerous drownings.

We were very lucky to have good, responsible counselors who were quick to react.

The ironic part of the story was that I didn’t want to go to camp, but my mother insisted. When I was met by my parents upon landing, she said, “I’ll never make you go to camp again.“ (Thanks mom, from your loving son.) P.S.: I did go to Boy Scout camp in the future, but not to Camp Miller!

The author, a retired certified public accountant, lives in Lancaster.

