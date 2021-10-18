Still looking for some great fall reads?

Thousands of used books, CDs, DVDs and video games will be available at the Ephrata Public Library Book Sale, from Friday, Oct. 22, to Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The sale is in a new location this year: the dining room at Mennonite Central Committee, 21 S. 12th St., Akron.

The sale is free except for opening night, Friday, Oct. 22, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., which costs $7 to get in.

The sale continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 (a bag of items is $7); and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 ($5 a bag).

The sale benefits the programs of the Ephrata Public Library, 550 S. Reading Road, Ephrata.

For information, visit ephratapubliclibrary.org.