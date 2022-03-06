Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health says there’s still a dangerously low supply of blood nationwide.

The American Red Cross says it is experiencing its worst blood shortage in over a decade.

Because of the colder weather and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, blood donations have fallen, and area blood banks are encouraging anyone eligible to consider donating in order to replenish the blood supply.

Here’s a list of places where you can donate blood in Lancaster County during the month of March.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Donors may go to blood drives throughout Lancaster County as well as Monday through Friday at the Blood Donor Center at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Suburban Pavilion, 2104 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster.

Visit LGhealth.org/giveblood for hours and procedures for donors, along with information on who is eligible to be a blood donor.

All blood donors must schedule an appointment to come to the blood drives by calling 717-544-0177, or schedule online at LGhealth.org/giveblood.

Mobile drives scheduled for the rest of March are:

— Fire Protection Agency, 455 Mount Sydney Road, Witmer, from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.

— Bareville Fire Company, 211 E. Main St., Leola, from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, March 10.

— Providence Township Municipal Office, 200 Mount Airy Road, New Providence, from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.

— Kinzer Fire Company, 3521 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.

— Willow Street Fire Company, 2904 Route 272, Willow Street, from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, March 17.

— Robert Fulton Fire Company, 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom, from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.

— White Horse Fire Company, 111 White Horse Road, Gap, from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23.

— Wesley United Methodist Church, 40 W. Main St., Strasburg, from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, March 24.

— Alliance Church of Elizabethtown, 425 Cloverleaf Road, No. 9320, Elizabethtown, from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, March 31.

Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank

To donate to the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, donors can sign up online at 717giveblood.org or call 800-771-0059.

You can donate Monday through Friday at the Lancaster Donor Center, 3027 Columbia Ave., in East Hempfield Township, or Monday through Thursday and Saturday at the Ephrata Donor Center, 446 N. Reading Road, Suite 201, Ephrata. Hours are posted on the website.

Remaining area blood drives with open appointments for March include:

— Arthur Reisinger Memorial Blood Drive, Salt Shaker Ministries, 2346 River Road, Bainbridge, in the banquet room, from 1-7 p.m. Thursday, March 10.

— St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 1840 Marshall Drive, Elizabethtown, in the social hall, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13.

— Martindale Community Blood Drive, at 542 Gristmill Road, Ephrata, in the training room, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 14.

— Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, south of Lititz, from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17.

— Elizabethtown College, 1 Alpha Drive, in the Koons Activity Venue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17.

— Park City Center, 142 Park City Center, between White House Black Market and Williams Sonoma, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 18.

— Universal Athletic Club, 2323 Oregon Pike; check in in the lobby; from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.

— Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, in the Family Life Center, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 25.

— East Donegal Township, 190 Rock Point Road, in the training room, in Marietta, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26.

— Garden Spot Fire Rescue, Station 1, 339 E. Main St., New Holland, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 28.

— Penn Cinema, 541 Airport Road, in the theater lobby from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30.

— Martin’s Country Market, 1717 W. Main St., Ephrata, from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 31.

American Red Cross

American Red Cross donors can register, and schedule a time and place to donate, online at RedCrossBlood.org.

As of late last week, the following donation sites had open appointments:

— Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County, 601 S. Queen St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, March 14.

— West Willow United Methodist Church, 118 W. Willow Road, Willow Street, from 1-6 p.m. Friday, March 18.

— Comfort Suites, 543 Champ Blvd., Manheim, from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 23.

— Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty, 150 North Pointe Blvd., Lancaster, from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 24.

— Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 110 Durlach Road, Ephrata, from 3-7 p.m. Friday, March 25.

— Spooky Nook Sports, 75 Champ Blvd., Manheim, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31.

For more information online about the shortage, read lanc.news/BloodShortage.