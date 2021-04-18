In my younger days when I had a surplus of energy and measured spare time, I would do a little remodeling for folks to supplement my income, break the monotony of my regular job and save them some money. I enjoy the work, and later built a number of houses using the skills I learned from these endeavors.

One project I tackled was to build a man cave, or recreation room, above a garage on a property north of Lancaster. The owner had a successful restaurant, his residence, the garage, and an older mobile home on the site. The trailer sat on the back of the property, up against the woods, and in it lived his aging mother, who had come over from the Old Country some years before and spoke very little English.

I would observe her while I unloaded materials as she sat quietly, usually dozing in a large wicker chair under her awning canopy. Next to her on the concrete pad sat what appeared to be a large ceramic rooster of imposing proportions, which I thought might be part of her patio decor. It was a tranquil and peaceful scene to observe.

One day, a gust of wind blew an insulation wrapper over to her side of the driveway, not too far from her patio. I walked over to retrieve it so as not to litter, and immediately became aware of a lightning-fast blur of copper-red feathers headed my way.

What I had thought to be a large ceramic rooster was a real bird, which was on guard duty for the old woman. Man, that critter was like a pit bull with feathers as he lit into me, squawking while packing up my legs with intent to maim, and let me know I was infringing on private territory.

I tried to defend myself with the wadded-up piece of paper wrapper but felt it would be wise to admit defeat and retreat from the field of battle pitting man against raging fowl.

The creature’s beak produced welts, even through my heavy denim jeans, and I was glad to pull back to avoid further pain and humiliation. The rooster’s black, beady eyes glared at me as I went back to my vehicle, and it strutted proudly back to the duty station behind beside the wicker chair. I would’ve looked my wounds, but when you suffer leg packs, it’s hard to posture oneself into a licking mode.

Over the years, I have been aware of folks having guard dogs, and horses who would whinny alarms upon spotting trespassers. But never a guard rooster.

I mentioned my encounter to the property owner, and he apologize that he did not warn me about the feathered menace. I even offered to hand-letter a caution sign to be placed there, but only if he did the installation, as I was not willing to risk another confrontation of that magnitude, and add more red battle scars to my poor legs.

I chalked it all up to a life’s experience, and never again met such a feathered challenge. I limit my poultry encounters these days to local chicken barbecue events, where I can help local fundraisers and control the pace and excitement of the experience, with no risk or humiliation involved.

The author, who lives in Manheim, decided to write this story, he says, after having been involved invited to a large chicken dinner.

