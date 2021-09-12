Back in the 1970s, I was living and playing basketball in Australia — living the good life of a young single male. I was dating a woman named Louise. We went to a party and at that party I met another woman named Kathy Steele. I was interested in Kathy Steele, but I was dating Louise, so nothing to be done.

Several months later I stopped dating Louise and decided to look up Kathy Steele. All I knew about her was that her name was Kathy Steele and she lived in Peppermint Grove, Western Australia.

There were hundreds of Steeles in the phone book, but only one Kathy Steele (with an e) in Peppermint Grove. I thought “How lucky am I.”

I called the number and was told that she did not live there anymore. The person on the other end of the line said he thought Kathy worked at the Foxy Lady Restaurant and I should try calling her there.

I called the Foxy Lady Restaurant and asked for Kathy Steele. As luck would have it, Kathy came to the phone.

I explained who I was and where we had met, if only briefly. She did not remember me, which embarrassed me a little. I offered a little more detail about our meeting and she said, “Yes, I think I remember you.” I proceeded to ask her on a date to an afternoon concert, and she said, “Yes.”

On the day of the concert, I went to her home. Her mother answered the door, invited me in and introduced me to a couple of young kids in the living room.

She said, “Just a minute,” and I gathered that she would tell Kathy that I had arrived. She went into the kitchen and cleaned up a couple of things. However, I did not see her tell Kathy that I was there, which confused me. A few minutes later, she came back and said, “I guess we better go.” I hesitantly said, “Yes,” and we walked out the door. As soon as we got outside, she said, “There must be some mistake. Who am I supposed to be?” I said “Kathy Steele.” She said, “Well, that is who I am.”

The kids in the living room were her children and she was embarrassed to admit that she did not know me, which was why she did not question who I was while were inside. We decided to attend the concert and had a nice time.

In defense of this Kathy Steele, as to why she accepted a date with someone she did not know, she owned the Foxy Lady Restaurant and a few months earlier had entertained a group of American businessmen.

Knowing I was from the United States from my accent, she figured that I was one of them and as soon as she saw me, she would remember.

And to the question, “Did I ever find the real Kathy Steele?” The answer is “Yes.”

The author lives in Maytown.

