The avian influenza epidemic, H2N3, that struck Lancaster County in 1984 killed over 6 million chickens.

It struck the northern part of the county first. For almost a month, we were out of the quarantined area. Then one morning, I discovered about 50 dead birds in the north side of the house, and also in the middle of the house, on the side with the fan.

These birds had symptoms I had never seen before. I put them in a plastic bag and drove down to New Bolton, the University of Pennsylvania Veterinary School and Laboratory.

The veterinarian took one look at them and said that I had the worst kind of avian influenza. They immediately telephoned the government task force, and two hours later when I got home, there was a guard posted at the end of my lane. When he found out that I was the owner, he allowed me to pass.

They did not want any eggs to leave the farm, and they did not want anyone coming onto the farm that was not part of my operation. It was a good thing, because it kept the news media away.

The next morning, I found 300 dead birds. And it spread to the second cage row. The next day, I had 900 dead birds and it was spreading across the house and up and down the cage row. We had a new flock that was peaking at 92% production. The birds’ legs and bloody heads were lying out into the egg belts so that we could not bring the eggs into the packer room until we had removed all the dead birds that were in the cages.

We hired a backhoe to dig a large deep pit next to the chicken house, in which we could bury the birds. The flock capacity of the house was 45,000 layers. By the fourth day, we were removing close to 2,000 birds a day. At the end of five days, our egg production had gone from 92% down to zero. We worked 14 to 16 hours a day removing dead birds from the cages.

We loaded them into a wheelbarrows and shopping carts and wheeled them down the aisle to where we could throw them out the door and onto the bed of the pickup truck. The length of the chicken house was 400 feet, so we had a long way to go to the door. We had five rows of cages, four tiers high.

By the end of the week, the disease had spread all the way across the house and clear to the end of each of the 400-foot cage rows. Due to the warm weather, the dead birds began to decompose in the cage before we could remove them. This disease caused them to hemorrhage through the mouth and nostrils. The blood got onto the egg belt and onto the eggs. So, you can see it became a very frustrating and disgusting job. This also meant that since we were producing no eggs; we had no income. At the end of two weeks, we had removed approximately 15,000 dead birds. The epidemic had run its course, and the birds that survived were in very poor condition and unable to lay any marketable eggs.

By the third week, we were beginning to get some very small, deformed eggs. I tried to talk to the state and federal task force people into letting me keep the remaining birds. But after several days of deliberation, they told me that the flock had to be destroyed.

They placed a large dumpster container outside the door, and the crew threw all the birds into the dumpster — which they then covered with a tarp — and gassed the birds. They were then sent to a special landfill to be buried along with several million other birds.

Since we had no income, we could not pay the mortgage, so we had to renegotiate an alternative plan with the bank.

They were very cooperative and helpful. We paid some interest, and the principal was put out to the end of the loan. The electric utility company was not so generous. We were late in our payments, and they threatened to turn off our power. Without electrical power, we could not do the required wash-out and cleanup the state required.

We pressure-washed, disinfected and cleaned every nook and cranny for over two weeks in order to pass inspection. Then they wanted us to sit empty for 30 days before putting in a new flock.

We were fortunate that R.W. Sauder egg company was able to find a flock of pullets that were grown outside of the quarantine area.

We would soon be back in business again.

The author lives in New Providence. The events described in the story took place on his family farm in Martic Township.