The Volunteer Center at United Way of Lancaster County specializes in connecting individuals and groups with meaningful and rewarding volunteer opportunities.

You are invited to attend a virtual information session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3, to learn about how you can get involved in our community.

In this session, those interested in volunteering will learn techniques for finding an opportunity or position that will be the best fit. A recording of this presentation also will be available to those who cannot make the session.

A key component of this meeting will be a demo of Get Connected, the Volunteer Center’s online volunteer portal. Get Connected may be the single most powerful tool to stay engaged in the community through volunteering.

This platform allows local nonprofits to post all their volunteer needs and upcoming events. For volunteers, it provides a one-stop shop of volunteer opportunities throughout Lancaster County and an opportunity to engage directly with nonprofit organizations looking for help.

So, whether you are interested in learning about volunteer programs through United Way of Lancaster County, such as Day of Caring, MLK Day of Service and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or you are just hoping to learn more about how to connect with local nonprofits to give back in any way you can, we hope to see you on June 3.

Please email Volunteer@UWLanc.org to RSVP for this event.

Volunteer opportunities

— Do you want your volunteer time to be rewarding? Then Compeer Lancaster/Compeer Corps is for you! You will spend four hours a month developing a friendship with an adult recovering from mental illness, or make a weekly telephone call to an adult waiting for a volunteer friend. A one-year commitment is requested, and a criminal background check is required. To schedule your immediate orientation and training, call Caryn Thompson at 717-397-7461 or email cthompson@mhalancaster.org.

— We need you to “pitch in” as a volunteer usher at upcoming Lancaster Barnstormers games. In return for your time, the Barnstormers will make a donation to the United Way program of the volunteer’s choice.

We hope that you will join us as we root on our home team and earn money for United Way. To learn more about this exciting opportunity, please visit LiveUnitedLancaster.org/volunteer, or contact Audrey Lilley at Lilley@UWLanc.org or 717-824-8122.

— State Rep. Mike Sturla’s 10th annual Back to School Giveaway, in which local students receive free supplies they will need for the upcoming school year, is currently recruiting volunteers. Shifts are available throughout July and August. For more information on this event, please email Volunteer@UWLanc.org, call 717-824-8122 or visit LiveUnitedLancaster.org/volunteer.

Nonprofit organizations in Lancaster County are encouraged to publish volunteer needs in this column. For a copy of submission guidelines, or for answers to questions about volunteering in Lancaster County, contact United Way’s Volunteer Center at 717-824-8122 or email Volunteer@UWLanc.org.

Audrey Lilley is the manager of volunteerism and advocacy at United Way of Lancaster County.